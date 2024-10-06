FEMA in Western North Carolina - Just in case you had any doubt that illegals are more important Americans that were in the path of hurricane Helene perhaps this will help change your mind. FEMA has no money because the Biden/Harris regime has spent our FEMA money to house illegals. Illegals have $12-$13K on a US issued EBT card and Kamala is giving the people ravaged by hurrican Helene $750 and all you have to do is apply for the money. These people are isolated and internet is not working. She is a complete detached moron. Remember this when you go to vote and if your friends vote for Harris/Walz anti-American regime you need to find new friends. Thanks Dawn - VIDEO (24 secs.)

PURE EVIL: '...FEMA Is Actively Blocking Shipments and Seizing Goods and Services Locally and Locking Them Away to State They Are Their Own.' - Musk - ARTICLE

$2.5 Billion for Lithium: Pentagon, Department of Energy Funnel Billions Into U.S. Projects Before Hurricane Helene Flood Disaster, Fueling Online Speculation - another article at the bottom of this article is good too. You can see what geoengineering expert Dane Wigington has to say about the storm and there is a short video (1 min. 45 secs.) showing how the storm was directed - ARTICLE

House Oversight Drops Bombshell Subpoena: Whistleblower Links Tim Walz To Chinese Communist Party - ARTICLE

Dockworkers suspend strike hours after DeSantis calls the National Guard to deploy at Florida’s ports - this is what a real leader does - Kamala expressed her support for this dock strike that if went any longer the effects would be devastating to our supply chain and economy. But as usual Kommie Kamala does not care about the people. She cares only about her communist/marxist agenda to take down this country - ARTICLE

Edmonton City Council Approves 15-Minute Cities - yeah 15 minute cities are great until they won’t let you leave and they become your 15-Minute Gulag. Looking at the comments at least some people know what they are really all about and they are cropping up in the USA as well. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

