A Test to Stop Fentanyl Deaths - ARTICLE/VIDEO (56 min.) the video is an interview with Laura Logan, Dr. Malone and the inventor of the fentanyl test. Did you know that fentanyl deaths of the homeless are not reported???

How to Fake a Pandemic & Hide the Truth - ARTICLE

3 Simple Steps to DESTROY the Constitution (They're Already Doing It!) by Michael Boldin - 15 min. VIDEO

DOGE cuts: Alpaca farming in Peru, beekeeping in Brazil, Dick Cheney Federal Building in Wyoming - ARTICLE

Digital Euro October 2025? - this will come to the US if not on our toes…..Trump supporting crypto and AI is very concerning. This is the epitome of total surveillance and total control of all human activity - Be sure to read the comments to this X post too. ARTICLE/VIDEO

Maine's Supreme Court affirms the PREP Act liability shield for vaccinations of children against parental consent. by Sasha Latypova - the 1986 Act and the PREP Act MUST be repealed and RFK Jr. knows it so lets see what he does about it - Geez, would you buy a car if the car manufacturers could not be held accountable for harm. Why should anyone care about safety in their products if they could cut major safety corners and not be held liable for damages. It was because of these practices that caused death and disability from unsafe products that laws were passed to protect American citizens but we allow big pharma to create deadly products without any responsibility for their careless actions. This is giving them license to kill and they take full advantage of that license. They do not care about health, they do not care about helping sick people. They care only about making profits. And our legislators protect them because they too are getting a part of the pie - ARTICLE

Matthew McConaughey's Dallas Buyers Club Exposed Fauci -- But Many People Didn't Really It - I had seen this movie years ago and you can best believe I will be watching it again now with a fresh set of eyes - ARTICLE

Merck may soon have to pay the piper for its Gardasil harms. by Dr. Tenpenny - ARTICLE

