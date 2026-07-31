Florida attorney general office launching investigation into Fauci after ‘lack of candor’ at hearing - like I said yesterday…….the states CAN and must go after Fauci - ARTICLE

Josh Hawley does what he does best and he exposed Fauci in just 1 minute - 1 min. VIDEO

Federal Investigators Exposed Ilhan Omar’s Link to Minnesota’s Pandemic Fraud Scandal - another dog and pony show - she should be deported along with her communist buddy Mamdani - secured citizenship illegally and the federal government knows it - we are being led by a bunch of cowards - ARTICLE

Appeals Court Allows Trump’s Mail Voting Restrictions To Stand… For Now - I am sure some leftist Judge will step in and stop this before the election - ARTICLE

Unbelievable: LOOK HOW THEY ARE POISIONING our schoolchildren! - I NEVER allowed my daughter to each school slop. Some parents really need to be ashamed. They are letting everyone but themselves take care of and raise their kids then they wonder why the kids turn on them and are messed up. No wonder our kids are messed up in the head. They are pawned off on strangers to raise them, pump up their bodies with poison vaccines and feed them garbage food I would not feed my dog. Thanks Steve M. - ARTICLE

Calif. “Green” Billionaires Try to Buy GOP Seat in Tenn. - for my Tennessee friends in Andy Ogles district. Lets show these out of state billionaires they cannot buy our elections. Andy Ogles did a great job when he was a Mayor in Tennessee and now as a US Representative and of course that is why they have to destroy him. ARTICLE

How DSA Captured Minneapolis - The Rise of Twin Cities DSA and the Battle for the Soul of the Minnesota Democrat Party - ARTICLE

Europeans Call for Elderly Euthanasia - make no mistake about it…..this is the road to forced euthanasia of the “useless eaters”. These are the disabled, premature babies, sick, elderly. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share