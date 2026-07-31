FL AG going after Fauci/Josh Hawley/Ilhan Omar/Mail in ballots/School Lunch garbage/CA billionaires buying out of state elections/DSA and the Twin Cities/Euthanasia
Friday, July 31, 2026
Florida attorney general office launching investigation into Fauci after ‘lack of candor’ at hearing - like I said yesterday…….the states CAN and must go after Fauci - ARTICLE
Josh Hawley does what he does best and he exposed Fauci in just 1 minute - 1 min. VIDEO
Federal Investigators Exposed Ilhan Omar’s Link to Minnesota’s Pandemic Fraud Scandal - another dog and pony show - she should be deported along with her communist buddy Mamdani - secured citizenship illegally and the federal government knows it - we are being led by a bunch of cowards - ARTICLE
Appeals Court Allows Trump’s Mail Voting Restrictions To Stand… For Now - I am sure some leftist Judge will step in and stop this before the election - ARTICLE
Unbelievable: LOOK HOW THEY ARE POISIONING our schoolchildren! - I NEVER allowed my daughter to each school slop. Some parents really need to be ashamed. They are letting everyone but themselves take care of and raise their kids then they wonder why the kids turn on them and are messed up. No wonder our kids are messed up in the head. They are pawned off on strangers to raise them, pump up their bodies with poison vaccines and feed them garbage food I would not feed my dog. Thanks Steve M. - ARTICLE
Calif. “Green” Billionaires Try to Buy GOP Seat in Tenn. - for my Tennessee friends in Andy Ogles district. Lets show these out of state billionaires they cannot buy our elections. Andy Ogles did a great job when he was a Mayor in Tennessee and now as a US Representative and of course that is why they have to destroy him. ARTICLE
How DSA Captured Minneapolis - The Rise of Twin Cities DSA and the Battle for the Soul of the Minnesota Democrat Party - ARTICLE
Europeans Call for Elderly Euthanasia - make no mistake about it…..this is the road to forced euthanasia of the “useless eaters”. These are the disabled, premature babies, sick, elderly. ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Re: Florida. See Dr. Joseph Sansone on Substack. Ignore the fruitless Fauci show and determine why this distraction is needed now.
You may be interested in this analysis of the Pfizer agreement NOT to track harms.
https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/copy-an-agreement-to-justify-crimes?r=3kbp6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web