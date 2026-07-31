Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Carole's avatar
Carole
2d

Re: Florida. See Dr. Joseph Sansone on Substack. Ignore the fruitless Fauci show and determine why this distraction is needed now.

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Lawyerlisa
2d

You may be interested in this analysis of the Pfizer agreement NOT to track harms.

https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/copy-an-agreement-to-justify-crimes?r=3kbp6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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