California resident exposes what’s really going on with Flock Cameras in America - no matter what your local government tells you these cameras are not to help fight crime. They are to track you and they know it. ARTICLE/VIDEO

Mastermind behind COVID meal fraud claims Omar knew about scheme: NYP report - Gee, why am I not surprised. She is a criminal and should not only be stripped of her seat she should be stripped of her citizenship obtained fraudulently and then deported. But there will be Americans (?) that protest what should be done and our weak legislators that care more about votes than doing what is right will do nothing to her. ARTICLE

Ron DeSantis Torched King Charles Over This Big Brother Scheme to Track British Citizens - and I believe the US will be next. Trump is buddying up to all the wrong people. This is what REAL ID is really all about. It is pegged to be the Digital ID for the US. ARTICLE

Trump Declares WAR on GOP Rebel - Trump really needs to stay in his own lane. What we want more than America First legislators are legislators that follow the Constitution even if it conflicts with his goals. Trump pledged the oath to support and defend the Constitution just the same as Rep. Massie. There is no other legislator in DC that stands by the Constitution like Rep. Massie and we need more just like him. ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Stardust Publishes Full Chemical Blueprint of the 10 Million Tons of Engineered Silica Aerosols It Plans to Spray Into the Stratosphere Every Year to Block the Sun - blocking the sun and you also block food production and poison the air and soil. This is nothing more than another depopulation effort. When will the people rise up? They are killing us. ARTICLE

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