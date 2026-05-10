Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Medical Truth Podcast
May 10

Just propose to shut down the cruise ship industry permanently and see how fast the industry will retract and not publicize this theatre!! Seems like all these Scamdemics start on cruise ships anyway!!

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