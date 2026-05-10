Flu shots/Hantavirus/Insurance company bribes/VA Districting Denied/Jason Chaffetz/SPLC/Flu vax
Sunday, May 10, 2026
Moderna Confirms Its New mRNA-1010 Flu Shot Triggers 6 Times More Severe Reactions for Less Than 1% Absolute Benefit: ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ - ARTICLE
Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me
Hantavirus: Have We Learned Nothing? - ARTICLE
REPORT: The WHO Is Pushing a New Cruise Ship “Outbreak” Scare, and the Same PCR-Driven Fear Machine That Shut Down the World During Covid is Now Roaring Back to Life - ARTICLE
Wait…what? “Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome” Was Listed as a Possible Covid Vaccine Side Effect in Pfizer’s Monitoring Documents - ARTICLE
Health Insurers and Organizations Literally Bribe Pediatricians to Give Your Baby Vaccines - some pediatricians make over a million $$$ per year (bribes) just for sticking to the childhood schedule. This is why if a parent refuses the vaccines the doctor will not see them again. They must have a very high % of children adhering to the schedule to get the bribe. ARTICLE
Virginia Supreme Court overturns redistricting referendum, dealing stinging blow to Democrats - and my state of TN has just finished up a special session to redistrict and end racial districting thanks to the Supreme Court saying districting based on race was unconstitutional. Districting is supposed to be based soley on population counts - Tennessee has lost its one district that was based on race and created maps based on population count - Don’t let the left convince you this was all about silencing minority votes. It was all about following the Constitution and law. ARTICLE
Jason Chaffetz Spent Years Investigating the Secret Service and His Verdict Is Brutal - ARTICLE
SPLC Indictment Just Blew Open the Biden DOJ Connection Nobody Was Supposed to See - ARTICLE
91% of Flu Vaccine Recipients Shed Chimeric Lab-Made Vaccine Virus, Raising Transmission Concerns: NIH-Funded Journal ‘Clinical Infectious Diseases’ Study - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Just propose to shut down the cruise ship industry permanently and see how fast the industry will retract and not publicize this theatre!! Seems like all these Scamdemics start on cruise ships anyway!!