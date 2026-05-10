Moderna Confirms Its New mRNA-1010 Flu Shot Triggers 6 Times More Severe Reactions for Less Than 1% Absolute Benefit: ‘New England Journal of Medicine’ - ARTICLE

Fool me once shame on you, fool me twice shame on me

Hantavirus: Have We Learned Nothing? - ARTICLE

REPORT: The WHO Is Pushing a New Cruise Ship “Outbreak” Scare, and the Same PCR-Driven Fear Machine That Shut Down the World During Covid is Now Roaring Back to Life - ARTICLE

Wait…what? “Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome” Was Listed as a Possible Covid Vaccine Side Effect in Pfizer’s Monitoring Documents - ARTICLE

Health Insurers and Organizations Literally Bribe Pediatricians to Give Your Baby Vaccines - some pediatricians make over a million $$$ per year (bribes) just for sticking to the childhood schedule. This is why if a parent refuses the vaccines the doctor will not see them again. They must have a very high % of children adhering to the schedule to get the bribe. ARTICLE

Virginia Supreme Court overturns redistricting referendum, dealing stinging blow to Democrats - and my state of TN has just finished up a special session to redistrict and end racial districting thanks to the Supreme Court saying districting based on race was unconstitutional. Districting is supposed to be based soley on population counts - Tennessee has lost its one district that was based on race and created maps based on population count - Don’t let the left convince you this was all about silencing minority votes. It was all about following the Constitution and law. ARTICLE

Jason Chaffetz Spent Years Investigating the Secret Service and His Verdict Is Brutal - ARTICLE

SPLC Indictment Just Blew Open the Biden DOJ Connection Nobody Was Supposed to See - ARTICLE

91% of Flu Vaccine Recipients Shed Chimeric Lab-Made Vaccine Virus, Raising Transmission Concerns: NIH-Funded Journal ‘Clinical Infectious Diseases’ Study - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING