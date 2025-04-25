Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

Brent Briggs
FLOURIDE AND COMMIES IN OUR SCHOOLS:

Part 1: I grew up in West Texas where fluoride occurs naturally in the ground water. Most folks who spend their lives there get brown stains on their teeth called Fluorosis (sp?). There teeth are excellent, but most folks look like they just ate a Hersey's Kiss. I lived there long enough to get really hard teeth, but not the stains. EVERY TIME I visit a dentist in PA, they ask if I grew up in Texas. I've had many dentists over the years look in my mouth and say; "Well, I'm not going to make any money in there!." I share this because I'm a little confused about the reported effects of Fluoride in municipal water. Could there be something else going in the water along with it?

Part 2: The Communists have been running our schools all of my 68 years. Russia and China have been buying up ranches, real estate, industrial complexes, etc., my entire life. The fact that they are buying up schools is one more reason to HOME SCHOOL!! If they go broke in education, they'll turn their attention elsewhere!

ILoveLiberty
The 13th was a fraud, as the original 13th, which was ratified, was "destroyed," or stolen or burned by the Brits, who found out where it was located on the East Coast. The 13th outlawed Foreign Agents in government, as in BAR (British Accreditation Registry). By law, they, the BAR, are required to file with FARA, (Foreign Agents Registry Act, but they are not told that. They are told it is the actual black bar that separates His or Her Highness from the peons seated on the benches. The 14th, then,, was the club, which piggybacked the 2nd 13th, to make ALL of us, "Subject to the Jurisdiction Thereof," which means, we are Subjects to the Municipality of Washington D.C., which puts us under Military or Admiralty Law.

Subjects, if any don't realize, do NOT possess any form of Natural Rights, as stated in our (wish we knew) Beloved Declaration of Independence, described as the "Law of Nature and Nature's GOD," (LONANG) Natural Law and Common Law place us "on the land" as living beings, not "under water" as in Admiralty, Maritime jurisdiction. They actually marked the high-water on a mountain, forget which, to legally prove we are all under water subjects, not men and women.

Subjects are given permissions to do this or that, such as driving, buying, selling, things like that. The form of LAW and JURISDICTION changed from God's Law for WE the People, to a "Mother-May-I," buy or drive a car, IOW, Permits, Applications, Proof, 1040's, 1099's, etc. What a coup-de-tat they performed. Gold-fringed flags indicate Maritime or Military LAW, NOT Natural Law. It is a sign and it has been right in our faces. Who knew?

