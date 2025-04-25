Time to Topple the Fourteenth Amendment - for those that do not know the 14th Amendment DOES NOT give foreigners the right to have a child on US soil and declare that child a US citizen. The 14th Amendment was written to address the recently freed slaves (13th Amendment) because although now free they were not citizens. They also did not have due process of the law. The one caveat most modern day lawyers, elected and most American citizens (who are constitutionally illiterate by design) is the statement in the 14th Amendment which says “and subject to the jurisdiction thereof.” The US Senate Debates of 1866 (which took place 2 years before the 14th was “forced” on the South as a condition to re-enter the union) established the meaning of the 14th Amendment and those debates clearly stated you are a citizen if born on US soil as long as your parents are citizens. It also discusses how the 14th applied to the Indians, Chinese in CA and the gypsies in PA - The 14th was never meant to give citizenship to children born on our soil to foreign parents - ARTICLE

Weather Modification in California: Part 1 - I would advise that you all read this information and save it. What is happening in CA is happening everywhere. Perhaps in Part 2 Dan will talk more on a global scale about this scheme to mess with our weather - This article is the best piece of research on the subject I have seen to date - ARTICLE

We Are Witnessing A Major Turning Point In The History Of Humanity - my fear is that the war whores know the only way Trump will enter the US in a war is if we are attacked on the home front - ARTICLE

World’s Most Detailed Brain Map Built From A Grain Of Brain Tissue - Call me a skeptic but this has more to do with transhumanism than curing neurological disorders. They use the humanitarian efforts as their shield to hide the real reason they are trying to duplicate how the brain functions. There are probably some very honorable people in this project but I believe they are being deceived. - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (2 videos each 5 min.)

That Fluoride Added to Your Town Water to ‘Prevent Cavities?’ The EPA Says It’s Hazardous Waste - another lie foisted on the American people that was implemented not to prevent tooth decay but to save corporations a lot of money they would have to spend in order to get rid of their toxic waste. When they were burning it everything around the company was dying so they decided to tell the people there were going to dump it in the water to stop tooth decay. Well it does not stop tooth decay (many countries that do not fluoridate their water have no more tooth decay than countries that do fluoridate their water) but it does save the corporations a ton of money. When was there an epidemic of tooth decay; people dying in the streets from rotten teeth??? Did I miss something/. No, I did not. Why would anyone accept dumping a chemical in our water supply, dosing newborns at the same level as grown men to fight tooth decay. Newborns and a lot of grown men don’t even have teeth. Brushing and flossing does more to fight tooth decay than fluoride ever did. It is poison. And they are putting poison in our water supply. Lets hope Utah is not the only state that steps up for the health of its citizens. ARTICLE

CCP buys largest collection of US private schools according to this post - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

