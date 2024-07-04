Who Are A Free People by Michael Boldin from the Tenth Amendment Center - This is a good video to watch on the 4th of July. People need to start today to take back their rightful authority. Thanks to Bestsis - 26 min. VIDEO
A Modest Proposal When The War Drums Start Banging - there is a lot to be gained from the several articles below. Whether you believe in her proposal or not there is a lot of good information supporting the fact that the job to keep the government in check was up to WTP (We The People) and WTP dropped the ball. I believe the government has failed us because we let it. Heck how many Americans even know about the Articles of Confederation, the anti-federalist movement or the anti-federalist papers????? As most of you know I am the founder of TN Citizens for State Sovereignty and our belief is that nullification is the rightful remedy BUT will it be enough to right a ship that is almost under water? PART 1 ARTICLE
A Modest Proposal, Part II: Articles of the Confederation - PART II ARTICLE
Article V: The Convention of the States: Our Founders Gave State Legislatures the Power to Make Amends Without Congressional Action - ARTICLE
On this 4th of July 2024 I ask everyone to get a pocket Constitution and READ IT. Don’t understand what it means?? Then start looking up the words (preferably using the 1828 Websters or Black’s Law Dictionary). It is not rocket science but our education system has dumbed down people (on purpose) to a level that most cannot comprehend beyond a 3rd grade reading level. If you are unsure about what you are reading go to the Tenth Amendment Center (tenthamendmentcenter.com) or other TRUSTED (there are very few) sources. Start teaching your children and grandchildren because they aren’t going to learn about their rights from any school or college.
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
What a Wealth of Knowledge when digging into the Founders and especially the Anti-Federalists who opposed the Constitution as written. Prophetic words from 1788:
"The power to borrow money is general and unlimited, and the clause so often before referred to, authorises the passing any laws proper and necessary to carry this into execution. Under this authority, the Congress may mortgage any or all the revenues of the union, as a fund to loan money upon, and it is probably, in this way, they may borrow of foreign nations, a principal sum, the interest of which will be equal to the annual revenues of the country. — By this means, they may create a national debt, so large, as to exceed the ability of the country ever to sink. I can scarcely contemplate a greater calamity that could befal this country, than to be loaded with a debt exceeding their ability ever to discharge. If this be a just remark, it is unwise and improvident to vest in the general government a power to borrow at discretion, without any limitation or restriction."
I believe if it were possible to save our Republic through the corrupt system that exists now, it would have already happened. I'm afraid Revolution is now the only way. Would be amazing if our military would step up with a counter-coup and take down the Biden Admin, bring Trump in based on his winning the 2020 Election, and get this show on the road! Massive arrests are needed. While I agree that Nullification is very important and the public needs to be educated about it, I am surrounded in my community by sleeping idiots, and that doesn't give me any faith that THEY will help in this fight. Thank you from the bottom of my heart for all you do ... your tenacity and passion are palpable! We mustn't give up!