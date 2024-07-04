Who Are A Free People by Michael Boldin from the Tenth Amendment Center - This is a good video to watch on the 4th of July. People need to start today to take back their rightful authority. Thanks to Bestsis - 26 min. VIDEO

A Modest Proposal When The War Drums Start Banging - there is a lot to be gained from the several articles below. Whether you believe in her proposal or not there is a lot of good information supporting the fact that the job to keep the government in check was up to WTP (We The People) and WTP dropped the ball. I believe the government has failed us because we let it. Heck how many Americans even know about the Articles of Confederation, the anti-federalist movement or the anti-federalist papers????? As most of you know I am the founder of TN Citizens for State Sovereignty and our belief is that nullification is the rightful remedy BUT will it be enough to right a ship that is almost under water? PART 1 ARTICLE

A Modest Proposal, Part II: Articles of the Confederation - PART II ARTICLE

Article V: The Convention of the States: Our Founders Gave State Legislatures the Power to Make Amends Without Congressional Action - ARTICLE

On this 4th of July 2024 I ask everyone to get a pocket Constitution and READ IT. Don’t understand what it means?? Then start looking up the words (preferably using the 1828 Websters or Black’s Law Dictionary). It is not rocket science but our education system has dumbed down people (on purpose) to a level that most cannot comprehend beyond a 3rd grade reading level. If you are unsure about what you are reading go to the Tenth Amendment Center (tenthamendmentcenter.com) or other TRUSTED (there are very few) sources. Start teaching your children and grandchildren because they aren’t going to learn about their rights from any school or college.

