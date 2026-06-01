FRANKENMOSQUITO HORROR SHOW UPDATE: Google to Release 64 Million Bacteria-Infected Mosquitoes Across California and Florida Over the Next Two Years - Gee, what could possibly go wrong. This will go wrong and that is the real intent. IS GOVERNOR DeSANTIS ALLOWING THIS IN HIS STATE??? They put fluoride in our water when not one person was dying from tooth decay. They did it because it was costing companies a fortune to dispose of toxic waste. They were burning it until the fumes were killing everything in site. So gee, lets put in the drinking water and tell the slaves it is to fight tooth decay. And to boot we pay for this fluoride in our water. REALLY? And people fell for this???? Ivermectin cures malaria just like brushing your teeth and flossing prevents tooth decay. There is no need to use mosquitoes to fight malaria which is mostly non-existent in the US. So there must be another reason. The government created lyme disease, we now have ticks that cause an alergy to meat (I have a friend that is now allergic to meat since he got a tick bite in NEW JERSEY)…..courtesy of Bill Gates who does not want us to eat REAL meet. Betcha Billie dines on filet every night. Their goal is to eliminate all sources of protein. I have the documentation if interested. Without meat and dairy people will not live as long. It is ALL about reducing the population and now that millions of men and women are sterile from the COVID jab (not an accident, people) we are going to see huge decreases in the population over the years but of course this will not affect the millions of illegals that have moved in because they were not forced to take the jab. They want 3rd world people populating the earth because they are easier to control. I know I sound crazy. The plan is crazy not me. I can back up my statements and have been studying UN Agenda 21 and the Wildlands Project for 20 years now and I can see it all happening before our eyes. We MUST start to understand there is NO ONE! NO ONE! in government that does anything for the good of the people. NO ONE! We have politicians in office not statesmen. We have American citizens that do not understand their founding documents and the power we have and how we have handed that power lock, stock and barrel over to the very government our founders meant to severely limit and the people back then demanded the federal government be limited that is why they demanded the Bill of Rights be added. It was to limit the government not the states or the people of the states. Read Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution. If it ain’t there they can make no laws about it and if they do those laws are null and void and it is the job of the states to nullify and refuse to comply. In TN we have a candidate running for Governor (Monty Fritts) that will do just that and if elected he will set the bar for the rest of the country. Marsha Blackburn and John Rose will be more of the same. DC bureaucracy. But I don’t have much faith that the TN voter will vote for the right candidate. They vote for the name they recognize or the one with the fancy ads. ARTICLE

AI Data Centers: The Real Reason They’re Going Up Everywhere - Thanks to my good friend AJ C - you might just want to subscribe to this Substack. I will be sharing his/her work if you don’t want to subscribe - This is VERY long but please shut off the TV and take the time to read it. The information is critical and we need to stop this invasion on our privacy or we will hand a world of total slavery to our grandchildren. The kill switch and facial recognition in all 2027 cars must also end and the only way to do that is by a 100% boycott on the car industry. They should have fought back. They should have taken this to the Supreme Court but they caved. WHY? I am sure they were promised a ton of money. Anyone that buys a car in 2027 will be contributing to loss of privacy and freedom. Do you really want your car to determine if you are capable of driving??? NOTHING they do is for our benefit or our safety. Try to drive outside your 15 Minute Prison in the future……or drive more than you are allowed. they will have the power to shut off your car and that is real reason for this kill switch. Mobility is the enemy to control. BTW….I cleaned out my Vanguard account months ago. I refuse to feed the beast. Profit on my money is not worth it to me. There are other ways to invest: Gold-silver, an Annuity, real estate, CDs. We will pay the freight for this and water will be severely rationed so they can spy on us and control us - Really, WHAT will it take for people to wake up??? ARTICLE

Whistleblower Warning: The Extinction-Level Event Already Unfolding..a lesson in reality??? If what he says is accurate and I believe there is a lot of truth in what he is saying then we do have time to fight back. - I do not believe in the alien concept he mentions. What do you think about this alien thing?? The interview again gets cut off but to me the most important point is we have time. Not a lot of time but we must get out in our states and our communities and stop the building of these data centers. In TN we passed a law this year to make them pay for grid expansion but it did not address the use of water. That was covered in another bill that did not get passed. Even the legislators in RED TN are drinking the koolaid. Any elected official supports this crap work to get him/her out of office - 20 min. - VIDEO

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