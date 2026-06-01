Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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nymusicdaily
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the alien thing is cover for project blue beam - holograms in the sky to dupe credulous christians into thinking it's the "rapture" while beam weapons behind the light show attack the crowds on the ground

the alien thing also legitimizes a world government.

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