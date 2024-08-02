Share

Bobby Kennedy on Kamala Harrist - 2 min. VIDEO

REPORT: Paying $150 Cash Per Person to Support Kamala Harris? - ARTICLE/VIDEO (26 secs.) This woman is pathetic

Trumps Virtues Part II - Thanks to Joanne Y. - 8 min. VIDEO

Men are brutalizing women at 2024 Olympics; they call it sports - When the Olympic committee decided to allow biological males to compete in female events EVERY female olympian should have immediately boycotted the Olympics. Believe me they would have changed their minds quicker than you can say "olympics." Not because the committee wants to do the right thing but because they would forfeit a bundle of money for anyone involved. But they did nothing and now they will pay the price for the failure to stand up and fight back. ARTICLE

Natural Born Citizen Clause Still Ignored by Lex Greene - every time the left wants to install a usurper as VP or President to push their anti-American agenda they change the definition of natural born citizen. For many Americans that have believed to be a NBC you must be born on US soil to 2 US citizens now are being convinced to believe (and it is working) that all you need to be a NBC is to be born here no matter where your parents come from. This is a lie. It is a distortion of the Constitution. Our Constitution makes it very clear that being a citizen and being a NBC are not the same forms of citizenship. The Constitution is the supreme law of the land not any college, university or court. If you go back to the days of our founders believe me they made the stipulation of NBC to be VP or President in order to prevent exactly what we have faced since Barack Obama (not a NBC). Make no mistake Harris is cut from the same hatred for America cloth as her marxist mentors. If you have not read the article by Major General Higginbotham called “The REAL Kamala Harris” I shared in my substack several times the last time was in my substack from Tuesday. Kamala Harris was born on US soil to a mother who was a citizen of India and a father who was a citizen of Jamaica and neither of her radical marxist parents ever did become US citizens. And another caveat that should be addressed. The Jamaican Constitution clearly states that if a Jamaican citizen has a child abroad that child is a JAMAICAN citizen. Anyone that votes for her votes against the US Constitution and the original meaning of NBC when our founders wrote our founding documents and there has been no AMENDMENT to the Constitution to change the requirements to be VP or President. Of course they tried. Actually they tried 8 times to remove the NBC requirement. The last time being when Obama was a Senator…….go figure. But the measure failed every time. Now why would they try so hard to remove that requirement especially when Obama was Senator?? They KNEW he was not a NBC and they KNOW Harris is not either but they also KNOW that most Americans are constitutionally illiterate and have been taught WHAT to think not HOW to think. ARTICLE

Why do we have to swallow fraud. We are gagging on it. Why? - At the end of the day the war against fossil fuels is really a war against mobility. EVs are just a lullaby to let people think if they give up their gas powered car there will be an alternative. There IS NO ALTERNATIVE. Once they capture you then they will turn around and suddenly realize how bad EVs are for the environment and voile.....EVs become the next target. Again, if you give in to EVs you are paving the way for your own demise. 15-Minute cities are really 15-Minute prisons, gulags, reservation, internment camps whichever you want to call them they all end up with you becoming an enslaved prisoner. - ARTICLE

