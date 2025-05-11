Disturbing Fine Print Reveals New Details About Trump’s GOF “Ban” with Maria Zeee and Tom Renz. Trump did not end Gain of Function in the US. They used word salad. - 32 min. (the remaining time after Renz is done talks about Crypto if interested) VIDEO

'A Little World': New Mikki Willis Documentary Unmasks the Real Story Behind Texas Measles Panic (Watch) - ARTICLE/VIDEO (12 min.)

COLLEGE LAYOFFS – 180 Employees Cut! - do not worry or fret over the grants that are being cut off from these left wing, anti-American Universities in their research departments because every one of them does research and the results are always what they are told they must be. If they wanted to get money from NIH their research results had better be on the side of big pharma so this is not big loss. They have spent billions possibly trillions on treating and curing cancer and now we are finding repurposed drugs that cost pennies that are curing people of state 4 cancers. Remember, there is no money in finding cures. ARTICLE

The Sixth Amendment - ARTICLE

Trump Admin Fires Librarian Of Congress Carla Hayden - ARTICLE

Sherri Tenpenny created a table showing all the shots recommended for US babies during their first year of life. Nass reveals the DPT dosing secret - there is no reason in the world to give a brand new baby any shots. In fact if you want healthy kids you will stay away from all vaccines. Healthy children do not die from childhood diseases. And unvaccinated children are proven to be healthier than vaccinated children. ARTICLE

SHOCKING Study: Spike Protein Found in Stroke Victims’ Brains Up to 17 Months After Injection - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

