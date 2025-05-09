Gardasil/Bird Flu/Gates TB vax/38 members of Congress want to terminate every IRA Subsidy/Repeal the Patriot Act
Friday May 9, 2025 TRUTH BOMB
Merck rigged Gardasil trials to conceal harms, court documents reveal - this is one of THE WORST vaccines ever created - Why would they fudge the data just for this vaccine? I believe they fudge the data on EVERY vaccine and I believe it is not just Merck that does this. Are we really supposed to believe they fudged the results on this vaccine but never did for any other vaccine? Are people really willing to trust any of these companies?? ARTICLE
Sen. Paul Says Bird Flu GOF Experiments Are a 'Death Wish' as Trump EO Allows Deadly Research to Continue (Video) - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)
260 Children Infected with Tuberculosis in Gates-Funded Study Injecting Children with Live Mycobacterium bovis Bacteria: 'New England Journal of Medicine' - the human body is a wonder and still today remains a mystery. Science today is no longer about health but how to make money while lying, deceiving, injuring and killing people all for the almighty dollar. When they mess with something they truly do not know anything about genocide/democide is what you get. God will not be mocked. You don’t mess with mother nature. You cannot act as if you ARE God. ARTICLE
38 House members call for terminating every single IRA subsidy - The Inflation Reduction Act MUST be repealed. It was nothing but a slush fund to push UN 2030 Agenda Sustainable Development Goals - It had nothing to do with reducing inflation. ARTICLE
Repeal the Patriot Act--a new bill introduced Tuesday by Anna Paulina Luna - I could not agree more!!! - Next repeal the PREP Act and REAL ID…..all 3 signed into law by one of the worst Presidents in our history. George Bush. ARTICLE
DeSantis Bans Fl in FL - Flouride needs to be banned in EVERY state. I hope this starts a forest fire of legislation across the nation - ARTICLE
