Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution is where you will find the 18 legislative powers delegated from the states to the federal government. There are some administrative things throughout the Constitution but Art. 1 Sec. 8 is the heart of the Constitution. If it is not in Art. 1 Sec. 8 the federal government has no power to make law about it. There are several clauses in the Constitution but our founders made it very clear none of the clauses extend the legislative authority of the Constitution. One such clause is the General Welfare clause and our government uses it to strip away our freedom every chance they get. 1 min. VIDEO (Michael Boldin from the Tenth Amendment Center)

In Federalist 45 Madison observed "the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution are few and defined. Those that are to remain in the state government are numerous and indefinite." (emphasis is mine)

Madison wrote in 1800: “the general welfare clause cannot enlarge the enumerated powers vested in Congress. Every tyrant claims to be promoting the general welfare”

George Soros: NATO Should Be Used as a Tool to Usher in a New World Order - ARTICLE

Never Be Lukewarm About anything! by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

President Trump signs EO to end funding for Gain of Function abroad and put in safety controls and another EO to bring manufacturing of pharmaceuticals back to the US - 2 min. VIDEO

U.S. Will Track Vaccine Injuries in ‘Real-Time’ Using Electronic Patient Records - this is great news. The VAERS system that was required in the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Act and it was supposed to guarantee accurate numbers which it never did and they knew it and never did a thing to fix it even when there offers to fix it. ARTICLE

Judge Boasberg Keeps Getting Assigned Trump Cases. Lawmakers Want to Know Why. - OK doesn’t Congress know THEY created the lower courts, THEY can shut them down, THEY can consolidate them and THEY can decide what cases they hear or is it that they think all Americans are so stupid that we do not know the duty of Congress??? So Lawmakers asking why Boasberg keeps getting cases against Trump perhaps they should take a long look in the mirror - ARTICLE

US funding of UN to be reduced by 87% - it should be reduced by 100% and get the US out of the UN - ARTICLE

