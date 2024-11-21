Covid Crimes Exposed by German RKI Files - the 2 RKI files are in German but the presentation file is in English and well worth going through. I did not listen to the long audio. What they did in Germany was a global plan and took place in just about every country. It was all orchestrated. ARTICLE

A (Draft) Blueprint for the Reorganization of the FDA - is he looking for a job or has he already been tapped on the shoulder? I am sorry but I just DO NOT trust this guy. There are many others that have not been swimming in the swamp for over 30+ years RFK Jr. could select. The FDA should be shut down. It is rotten to the core as is the entire HHS. There is nothing in the Constitution that gives the federal government legislative authority in the field of health. Some of his points are good but he skates around the real corruption - ARTICLE/VIDEO (28 min. but is speaking the written words below the video)

McCullough drops haymaker into urgent steps by POTUS Trump 47 to add to my expanding list (some overlap) but is salient being MAHA concerns on food & water safety & agriculture CANNOT supersede - A more down to earth set of suggestions that appear to cover a lot of issues because Dr. McCullough sees what is taking place and doesn’t sugar coat. This also does not look or sound like a job application. ARTICLE

BOMBSHELL REPORT: Canadian Massacre Is Unfolding, as Hundreds of Illegal Euthanasia Deaths Go Unreported to Law Enforcement - I shared a post the other day in which Bill Gates talks about the death panels and how much it costs to save just one dying patient could be used for more teachers. This is all about money and the lack of compassion for human life. I have said it many times the real reason for abortion is to destroy a societies value system on the sanctity of life. When a woman fights for the right to snuff out the life of her unborn child, the most vulnerable of all human life, then eventually society will readily accept the end of life at any stage. The day WILL come when what they call useless eaters will just be disposed of as if they were garbage to be put out on the curb on trash day. ARTICLE/VIDEO (7 min.)

EXTREMELY IMPORTANT: Our Food Is About To Be Poisoned With NEW “Transgenic Edible Vaccines” - grow your own food if possible folks - ARTICLE/VIDEO (4 min.)

Matt Gaetz grills Merrick Garland over DOJ targeting of Trump, coordination with Bragg/Willis and Judge Merchan’s daughter profiting off the prosecution. if you had doubts about Matt Gaetz as our next US AG perhaps this will help you feel better about the choice - He is no shrinking violet - 5 min. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

