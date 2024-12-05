Trump Admin Insider Exposes EVERY LEVEL of the Deep State with Glenn Beck and the next head of the FBI Kash Patel - no wonder the left deep state is shaking in their boots about the prospect of Patel leading the FBI - Trump should call a recess and make all the appointments he wants because the left and the RINOs will sabotage his appointments - the left surely would do it - 48 in. VIDEO

BREAKING: UnitedHealthcare (Change Healthcare) CEO Shot Ahead of Possibly the Largest Data Breach Settlement in History - Today on Matt Wallace’s X account he said the following: “What are the chances Nancy Pelosi purchased $250,000 of Palo Alto Networks on the same day there was a cybersecurity breach at United Healthcare? Then she makes big money when that is one of the companies tasked with investigating what happened.” I do not know if what Matt said is true or not but is it possible there is a lot more to this than a possible disgruntled customer? But there is evidence the stock purchase is true. ARTICLE (be sure to read this first)

Nancy Pelosi bought $PANW options on Feb. 21, 2024 - ARTICLE

Nancy Pelosi’s Spouse Gathers Palo Alto Networks Stock Options - this article was posted on 2/27/24 - ARTICLE

Henry Lamb: The UN’s 1995 ‘Global Neighbourhood’ plan for a One World Government - I was very fortunate to know and be friends with Henry Lamb. Henry is the first person to warn people about UN Agenda 21. He had been attending meetings at the UN since the early 1970’s and on his own dime and at times eating nothing but crackers - he was not a wealthy man but he was a dedicated American patriot that sacrificed a lot to educate people on the globalist agenda. Such a shame people just refused to listen. Henry and I worked on “ICLEI FREE IN TENNESSEE” together and he wrote legislation to stop the implementation of UN Agenda 21. The legislation passed in Alabama but after 2 years of trying in Tennessee it failed to even make a committee meeting. BUT just last year the updated version of the bill passed. The updated version included UN Agenda 21 Sustainable Development, 2030 Agenda and Net Zero. I only wish he had lived long enough to see the bill passed but I am sure he knows. ARTICLE/VIDEO (10 min.)

New Details Emerge On Trudeau’s Meeting With Trump, Canada To Become 51st State? - not that I want Canada or Trudeau to be a part of our country this is exactly what we elected Trump to do - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (1=34 secs.- 1=3 min.)

