It’s not just Minnesota. Or just daycares. The deepest government honeypot is blue-state Medicaid. - perhaps it is time for honest journalist to start investigating fraud in other states. I believe we could find an element of huge fraud in every state…..red and blue alike. If we would only follow the Constitution this would not be taking place or at least would not be as rampant. There is nothing in the Constitution that gives the federal government control over health, marriage, environment or education. The General Welfare Clause, the Commerce Clause and the Supremacy Clause are what they always twist to bloat their power. Perhaps it is time we start listening to the words of our founders and those that actually created the Declaration of Independence, The Bill of Rights and the Constitution and not the lies of those with an agenda. THE CONSTITUTION IS NOT A LIVING DOCUMENT. It means today exactly what it meant when written. - AND the American people are only supposed to fund those powers we delegated to them in Art. 1 Sec. 8 of the Constitution. So you see why they twist the true meaning of the Constitution? It is in order to grow their power and steal our money for their own enrichment - ARTICLE

Madison wrote in 1800: “the general welfare clause cannot enlarge the enumerated powers vested in Congress. Every tyrant claims to be promoting the general welfare”

“The power under the Constitution will always be in the people.” George Washington (not with the Supreme Court-my comment)

“To consider the judges as the ultimate arbiters of all constitutional questions is a very dangerous doctrine indeed, and one which would place us under the despotism of an oligarchy. Our judges are as honest as other men and not more so. They have, with others, the same passions for party, for power, and the privilege of their corps.” Thomas Jefferson

In Federalist 45 Madison observed “the powers delegated by the proposed Constitution are few and defined. Those that are to remain in the state government are numerous and indefinite.” (emphasis is mine)

The Supremacy Clause is very clear to anyone with a 3rd grade reading comprehension (which most lawyers and AGs today do not have). The federal government has supremacy over the state ONLY when its law is Constitutional. Any law that violates the Constitution is NULL and VOID of law and the states do not have to comply. PERIOD.

