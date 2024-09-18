Just a short one today…..I was doing my part for the up coming election today.

Governor DeSantis takes state jurisdiction to investigate attempted Trump assassination given violation of state law - 36 min. VIDEO

Biden Plan to “Help” Parents is a TRAP! by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (7 min.)

All UK Airports to close by 2029 & Beef and Lamb to be banned for Human Consumption to meet Climate Scam Targets according to UK Gov. ReportWell if you were planning a trip to the UK in the future perhaps you should do it sooner rather than later. Of course I don’t know why anyone would want to go to Europe in the current environment in Europe. Believe me this plan is not going to be limited to the UK. ARTICLE

Homeschoolers Outperform Public School Kids - Are homeschoolers just smarter? my answer to this question is they are not smarter they are just given a real opportunity to reach their true potential. ARTICLE

