Govt created famine/What happens to a society because of technology/Dr. David Martin/Global monopoly/Sasha Latypova/Elizabeth Nickson
Tuesday 11, 2024 Truth Bomb
Potato farmers in Idaho denied water for their crops - just in case you are in doubt that a global famine along with bringing in another deadly bio weapon here are just 2 pieces of info I was sent. The jpg is a letter that a friend of mine received. Their next move will be a double hitter. ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 MIN. 46 SECS.
Remote Amazon Tribe Gets Internet Access . . . You ALREADY KNOW What Happens Next! by James Corbett - it makes me sick…..everywhere I go small children and their parents glued to a smart phone. What are we becoming?? ARTICLE
Dr. David Martin Reveals How Global Drug Cartels Control Our Military, Governments & World - Interview with Man in America and Dr. David Martin - Dr. Martin knocks it out of the part AGAIN! - I stated to my subscribers last week that the hearings that took place with Fauci were nothing but a dog and pony show with absolutely no purpose and I was criticized for making that statement. After watching this interview I am even more convinced that my statement was true - Thanks Deb C. - 1 hr. 30 min. VIDEO
Diverting Attention From the Global Monopoly Capitalism Machine and Global Money Trust of Banks and Central Bankers - Thanks to Nancy M. - ARTICLE
Translation from the Orwellian pandemic-speak by Sash Latypova - this article sounds just like what took place in Geneva last week. Lots of bribes, threats, bullying and silencing of nations that were objecting. ARTICLE
You Will Have A Daily Water Allowance - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Once and for all, all you asleep people, wake up and realize that they are trying and will succeed if we don't fight back, to take our country and destroy all in its wake. Please share these articles, keep sharing and scream from the mountaintops if need be!! Thank you Karen, God bless you and America!
When the mainstream media and the ruling class decide to pick on a critical issue, it is usually for two reasons: first, the issue is serious enough and is affecting their interests, and therefore the narrative must be controlled to ensure that the results are in their favor. Second, in doing the former, the ruling class gets to strictly filter and manage the narrative on what needs to be said about any given topic; which ‘experts’ are given the stage to speak; and whose voices are excluded from debates,
or even defamed and slandered, if necessary.
This Orwell 1984 shirt is perfect for these times 👇
t.co/EKkMWeTAPG