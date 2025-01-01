Share this postKaren BrackenHAPPY NEW YEAR from my home to yoursCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMoreHAPPY NEW YEAR from my home to yoursJanuary 1, 2025 Truth BombKaren BrackenJan 01, 202524Share this postKaren BrackenHAPPY NEW YEAR from my home to yoursCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore181ShareTruth Bomb returns on Friday, January 3, 2025 but I wanted to extend a HAPPY NEW YEAR to my subscribers. Looking forward to a brighter future for American families.24Share this postKaren BrackenHAPPY NEW YEAR from my home to yoursCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore181Share
Thank you Karen. You are an inspiration to me and I would think to many others who are informed and educated by your diligent and much appreciated work. Blessings to you and your family for caring so deeply and working so hard to Reclaim Our American Republic ROAR Janice Daniels from Up North Michigan
Happy New Year 2025, Karen!! From the AZ border. Things can only get better!!