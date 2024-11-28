HAPPY THANKS GIVING/US Candy warning labels/Bill Gates/11 states AGs suing Blackrock
Thursday November 28, 2024 Truth Bomb
Trump Taps Soros’ Former Top Investment Official For Treasury Secretary - The New American - was he chosen because he is REALLY good at what he does; perhaps this guy found out what a scum Soros really is; perhaps this is just a flat out bad choice?? This will give you food for thought. 1 hr. VIDEO
US Candy With Warning Labels in Sweden - proof that poisons put in our food are not welcome in other countries and many are flat out banned - 1 min. VIDEO
Florida judge rejects Bill Gates-backed company’s plea, upholds state’s ban on lab-grown meat - I wish we could reject Bill Gates!! my state of TN failed to pass this legislation….shame on them!!! ARTICLE
Texas AG Paxton, 10 Other States Sue BlackRock, State Street, Vanguard for 'Illegally Conspiring to Manipulate Energy Markets, Driving Up Costs for Consumers' by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE
How the 2020 Census 'Errors' Cost Republicans Nine Seats in Congress - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Blessings for doing what you do! HAPPY THANKSGIVING!
Wishing you and your family a Happy, Blessed Thanksgiving, Karen.