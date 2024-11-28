Trump Taps Soros’ Former Top Investment Official For Treasury Secretary - The New American - was he chosen because he is REALLY good at what he does; perhaps this guy found out what a scum Soros really is; perhaps this is just a flat out bad choice?? This will give you food for thought. 1 hr. VIDEO

US Candy With Warning Labels in Sweden - proof that poisons put in our food are not welcome in other countries and many are flat out banned - 1 min. VIDEO

Florida judge rejects Bill Gates-backed company’s plea, upholds state’s ban on lab-grown meat - I wish we could reject Bill Gates!! my state of TN failed to pass this legislation….shame on them!!! ARTICLE

Texas AG Paxton, 10 Other States Sue Black­Rock, State Street, Van­guard for 'Ille­gal­ly Con­spir­ing to Manip­u­late Ener­gy Mar­kets, Dri­ving Up Costs for Consumers' by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

How the 2020 Census 'Errors' Cost Republicans Nine Seats in Congress - ARTICLE

