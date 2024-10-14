Harmeet Dhillon: The Shocking Origin Story of Kamala Harris and All the Crimes She’s Committed with Tucker Carlson - very revealing - It is long but worth every minute. Make it go viral. Thanks to Dianna B. - 1 hr. 54 min. VIDEO

Pentagon issues Federal Directive allowing military to use ‘lethal force’ against Americans as video resurfaces showing Kamala fantasizing about weaponizing DOJ against U.S. citizens by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE

Climate Protocols: The ultimate entangling alliance by Dr. Meryl Nass - ARTICLE

BREAKING NEWS: First-in-the-World Ivermectin, Mebendazole and Fenbendazole Protocol in Cancer has been peer-reviewed and published Sep.19, 2024! The future of Cancer Treatment starts now. - ARTICLE

Report: Harris and staged C-17 photo op ‘delayed crucial life-saving missions when needed most’ - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

VP & Health Minister ORDERS Nuremberg Hearing To Take The WHO Authorized EUL PCR & "Vaccine" Off The Global Market and Hold WHO Responsible - this group has worked tirelessly for this moment. Lets all pray their success. ARTICLE

