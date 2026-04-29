Declassified FBI Documents Reveal What Hillary Clinton Wanted Buried for a Decade - I am hoping the current events are not just to create a diversion but are real efforts to lock up some of the criminals in our government. ARTICLE

‘Profound Abuse of Trust’: Former Fauci Aide Indicted for Conspiracy to Hide Government Records on COVID Origins - is Fauci next? He surely should be - ARTICLE

Grand jury indicts ex-FBI boss James Comey on charges related to photo alleged to threaten Trump - ARTICLE

HOMELESS TO PRISON FOR GOVERNMENT & CORPORATE PROFITS - Thanks to bestsis - 15 min. VIDEO

Congress Introduces Billion-Dollar Child Vaccine Control Grid: H.R. 8425 - ARTICLE

WEBINAR | W.H.O. and the Perils of the PABS System with Attorney Reggie Littlejohn - 41 min. - WEBINAR

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