Has draining the swamp started?/Homeless to Prison/Child Vaccine Control Grid/Perils of PABS
Wednesday, April 29, 2026
Declassified FBI Documents Reveal What Hillary Clinton Wanted Buried for a Decade - I am hoping the current events are not just to create a diversion but are real efforts to lock up some of the criminals in our government. ARTICLE
‘Profound Abuse of Trust’: Former Fauci Aide Indicted for Conspiracy to Hide Government Records on COVID Origins - is Fauci next? He surely should be - ARTICLE
Grand jury indicts ex-FBI boss James Comey on charges related to photo alleged to threaten Trump - ARTICLE
HOMELESS TO PRISON FOR GOVERNMENT & CORPORATE PROFITS - Thanks to bestsis - 15 min. VIDEO
Congress Introduces Billion-Dollar Child Vaccine Control Grid: H.R. 8425 - ARTICLE
WEBINAR | W.H.O. and the Perils of the PABS System with Attorney Reggie Littlejohn - 41 min. - WEBINAR
THANK YOU FOR CARING AND THANK YOU FOR SHARING
After you read this... everything else becomes immaterial and insignificant.
https://fritzfreud.substack.com/p/slaughterhouse-earth
"I am hoping the current events are not just to create a diversion but are real efforts to lock up some of the criminals in our government."KB
That is NOT going to happen as the tables have flipped. Those attempting to raise a family and support themselves have become the criminals. It only takes a cursory glance at whats is transpiring coast to coast to confirm this!
The worst part of this is it just the beginning.
The following report may offer some of the reason why and is apropos as May 1st is recognized as the birthday of communism ...
Our country is in trouble. However after 35 years of study I would change the focus from our govt to the Federal Reserve and the rest of the major central banks as our main antagonist's. The central banking scourge on humanity was began centuries ago(circa 1760) by the main force of the Rothschild's.
It was May 1, 1776 the Jewish Jesuit priest, Adam Weishaupt, formed the Illuminati under the organizational plans from Mayer Amschel Rothschild. Weishaupt also began the writings that were the bed-rock of communist doctrine. After Weishaupt's death in 1830 those doctrines were picked up and expanded on by an American named Clinton Roosevelt(circa 1840), a fifth cousin to future president Franklin Delano Roosevelt. As Clinton R expanded the concepts, they caught the eye of the Bank of England who liked what they read but could not publicly endorse them for obvious reasons. So the BOE found themselves a straw man with which to package the concepts and he gets the byline on 'The Communist Manifesto', that would be Karl Marx.
Rothschild managed to bequeath his wealth and established an international banking family through his five sons, who established businesses in Paris, Frankfurt, London, Vienna, and Naples. The family was elevated to noble rank in the Holy Roman Empire and the United Kingdom.
The fact the Jewish Rothschild's were elevated by the Vatican to Nobility status, underlines the connection to the movers and shakers of planet earth! The Vatican represents the power of the Roman Empire that ruled the world for over a thousand years and is continued today. This is revealed in the book of Daniel as the two legs of the Roman empire.
One interesting side bar to the Rothschild's story is to study their family crest.
https://upload.wikimedia.org/wikipedia/commons/thumb/a/a8/Great_coat_of_arms_of_Rothschild_family.svg/500px-Great_coat_of_arms_of_Rothschild_family.svg.png
If one notes the animal depicted on the left side of the crest, one will note it has the mouth of a lion, the feet of a bear and the body of a leopard. This helps us identify where this family aligns itself and denotes the spiritual battle underway for YOUR soul. Here is the Bible's insight...
Revelation 13:2
And the beast which I saw was like unto a leopard, and his feet were as the feet of a bear, and his mouth as the mouth of a lion: and the dragon gave him his power, and his seat, and great authority.
The importance of recognizing the animal symbolism is to inform the one world govt desire is millennia old, as the animals each represent one of the three world empires preceding Rome. The lion represents Babylon, the bear Persia and the leopard Greece.(post flood)
I think it obvious the way to control for the central banks it to saturate our society and economy with overwhelming debt. This was not lost on Henry Ford and he responded...
"The one aim of these financiers is world control by the creation of inextinguishable debts."
Perhaps a few quotes from the patriarch of the Rothschild's will offer a clue to what they are all about...
Mayer Amschel Rothschild of Germany once said: "Permit me to issue and control the money of a nation, and I care not who makes its laws . . ." He said "enforced unemployment and hunger, imposed on the masses because of the power we have to create shortages of food, will create the RIGHT of Capital to rule more surely than it was given to the real aristocracy."
Speaking of world government Mayer Amschel Rothschild said, "It will be necessary to establish huge monopolies, reservoirs of such colossal riches that even the largest fortunes of the goiim will depend on us to such an extent that they will go to the bottom together with the credit of their governments ON THE DAY AFTER THE GREAT POLITICAL SMASH."
That thought has continued into contemporary times, to wit:
On February 17, 1950, James Paul Warburg declared before the US Senate: "We shall have World Government, whether or not we like it. The only question is whether world government will be achieved by conquest or consent".
BTW James Paul Warburg was the main architect of the Federal Reserve System and one of Warburg's brothers was the CEO of a Rothschild's financial enterprise.
As far as "printing money" I'm sure it is being used as an euphemism as I believe it is a banker phys-op in order to engender some substance to our currency when in fact there is none. All currency is created from debt which amounts to no more than a journal entry.
Think about it, would you take 15.83 years to print $1 trillion at $2000/second and the cost of $2.5B or just make an entry in the computer that would cost very little? Printing the vast sums coursing through this economy are expensive, slow and non responsive not to mention the overwhelming logistical nightmare.
Take a look at what I mean...https://www.sbcgold.com/national-debt/
One other aspect I believe needs to be revealed is it is the Rockefeller's who are also big players in our coming demise. I say this as during my research I traced the Rockefeller's and Rothschild's to a small town in southern Bavaria back circa 1540s.
The town was named Rockenfeld, Germany which was the name the Rockefeller's used, the Rothchild's were then known as the Bauer's. When the Rockenfelds emigrated to America prior to our revolution they changed their name to Rockefeller. It was after 1808 when Jews were required to use a surname when they adopted the Rothschild name that had been around since the 1500s.
The proximity of these two families that far back in history suggests they are but different sides of the same coin. If you have ever heard Hillary Clinton mention the "Plan" you can bet this is her reference. Add to that these destroyers are working on a time table as there is UN Agenda 2030 and next 2033.
To illustrate the seriousness of the number thirty-three just review 1933. It was in March of that year(3/33) the US federal govt as a republic was dissolved and reinstated as a corporation and just two weeks after that, the German Reichstag passed the Enabling Act transferring ALL state power to Adolph Hitler, thereby making him the omnipotent dictator!
There was a US Congressman from Georgia who was one time president of the anti-communist John Birch society, and had knowledge of what was transpiring when he made this statement to the press in the late 1970s...
"The drive of the Rockefellers and their allies is to create a one-world government combining supercapitalism and communism under the same tent, all under their control...Do I mean conspiracy? Yes I do. I am convinced there is such a plot, international in scope, generations old in planning, and incredibly evil in intent."
Representative Larry McDonald (R-Ga)
BTW Larry McDonald was lost as he was aboard KAL flt 007, a 747 that was shot out of the sky returning from Japan by a Russian MIG over the South China sea in 1983!
To bring this to a close, the bankers have created an inescapable reality. A sound understanding on how this monetary system functions by the rank and file, will ensure they know the coup de grace will end in deflation. After deflation has run its course, there will be no money(except gold.silver), no credit, little food and most likely no electricity. It will stay like this until we accept the bankers solution which will be a central bank digital currency. This will replace the dollar control grid now in place and will represent the 2nd leg of their coming totalitarian technocracy!
The third leg will be in the cataloging of every aspect of every individual on the planet down to their digitized DNA. This is what I believe is the need for all these data centers, which when complete will be know as fusion centers.
The ONLY way to avoid the coming destruction of our country and our civilization is to pray...
2 Chronicles 7:14
If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.