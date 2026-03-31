The Great American “Health” Insurance Swindle PLEASE VOTE IN TODAY’S POLL - this is a long article but when you are done you will see how we are being robbed (again!!) ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are numerous video testimonies)

Killed to Order: Exposing China’s Organ Harvesting Industry - believe me this is not just happening in China….perhaps only China is actually stealing people off the streets (for now) but remember…….they cannot take organs from dead people. I removed my donation of organs because it is too easy for them to decide it is time to end my life and then take my organs. It happens. - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 hr. 15 min.)

New Zealand GP who told his patients the truth about experimental COVID vaccines and tried to import Ivermectin in 2021 being prosecuted for it in 2026. - ARTICLE

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