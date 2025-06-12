What Do You Want from the "Health Technology Ecosystem"? The Government Wants to Know. - be sure to let them know WE DO NOT WANT A DIGITAL ID for any reason. ARTICLE and HERE is the link to send your comment

South Korea Lab Makes Bird Flu 100% Lethal in Mammals: 'Virology Journal' - this is extremely concerning and important for you to know - these labs are the biggest threat to pandemic creation and if not shut down they will continue this dangerous work of making things deadly that are currently not deadly and I believe they do it on purpose then “accidentally” they get released. If they do not shut down all of these BSL4 labs they are not serious about stopping pandemics of course I believe they are not serious at all…..they want these pandemics because creating fear is how they end up controlling us - And who is to say they won’t start contaminating the large hooved animals they want to vanish from this earth (so they can steal the land) with this concoction by “accident” of course. ARTICLE

Stop Congress and States from Issuing Liability Waivers to 16,000 chemicals regulated by the EPA. Do we want to treat pesticides like vaccines and invite safety problems? - TN failed to pass this bill in 2025 but they will surely be back bigger and stronger next year. It is bad enough we allow big pharma to kill and disable people now they want to allow pesticide companies to do the same? If you have Farm Bureau insurance please consider leaving them even if it costs more we must stop funding the enemy. ARTICLE

Elections are Irrelevant Now by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Pharma owns every lever in the game - ARTICLE

Another Makary-Prasad article lists the changes they are making at FDA: but again, it comes with flaws - ARTICLE

ACIP is Corrupt - so they have no scientific studies or proof that giving multiple vaccines to a child is safe but they voted to do it anyway - WOW isn’t science great - 1 min. VIDEO

