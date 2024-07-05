The “One Health” Agenda - check out your state health department and your state department of agriculture. Do they have a “One Health” division. My state of TN has had One Health in both our TN Dept. of Health and our TN Dept. of Agriculture since 2018 and it clearly states they are partnering with the WHO. Yes folks……good old red state TN. Given that HHS sends more money to our TN Dept. of Health than the state of TN provides is it any wonder who is in control of health in TN?? One Health is part of the yet to be approved WHO Pandemic Treaty (Article 5) yet One Health is not new. Hmmmmm… It appears to me they have been quietly working to implement One Health at the state level in preparation for this Pandemic Treaty. One must ask one self….was COVID (or whatever it was) let lose on the global public in order to move forward a concept that was developed before the COVID scam (IE: Pandemic Treaty, One Health and the amendments to the IHR)?? What came first; the chicken or the egg. Understand that One Health will also include control of land. So check it out. Also, understand One Health is not about health. The war against eating meat is really an agenda for massive land grabs. Cow, sheep, chickens etc. require land and in some instances large areas of land. Eliminating the eating of meat, fish, fowl is all about the land. Just like the war against fossil fuels is not about the environment. It is all about severely limiting mobility. Abortion is not about women’s health but part of the depopulation agenda and the desensitizing the sanctity of human life in order to convince people that “useless eaters” are a drain on society and must be eliminated. The issue is NEVER the issue - ARTICLE

If you think the next "pandemic" isn't coming soon, you'd better check out the International Bird Flu Summit - ARTICLE

NewsGuard fact-checked me today, providing the opportunity to clarify questions about the Audenz vaccine and the extremely high mortality rate in its small trial. - Dr. Meryl Nass illustrates how severe bird flu really is BUT we also know our lovely government has been funding gain of function for years to make bird flu more dangerous to humans. Now why on earth would they do something like this that would NEVER occur in nature and never has???? I am sure you are smart enough to figure out why. What better way to not only murder more humans to satisfy their lust for depopulation but also to slaughter most of our farm animals in order to steal the land??? Sounds crazy, right? Well it is crazy but we have sociopaths running the entire world. - Look at the cases and deaths over an 21 year period. The US had 2 cases and 0 deaths. Of course with the borders wide open the intentional spread of disease to me is a bigger threat - ARTICLE

Newsguard tried a 2nd Gotcha. I replied. ARTICLE

Bored Cow: Consuming This ‘Synbio’ Milk Could Be Hazardous to Your Health - the creation of all this FAKE food sounds more to me like the rich getting richer and putting farmers out of business and then the rich can buy up all the land. Connect the dots people and make friends with your local farmer and stand with them - This is more fill the belly with “food” that is nutritionally void. All the better to shorten lifespan. Be sure to click on the Conflict of Interest link - you can be sure Gates has his hands in this too. There are several other good links in this article as well - Just because they can does not mean they should. ARTICLE

The Government’s Pandemic Preparedness Operation Looks a Lot Like Arsonists Running the Fire Department - ARTICLE

