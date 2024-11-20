I am traveling back to TN today from FL today so this will be the only article but there is so much packed into this article it deserves to stand alone. I also believe that even though this is an old article it exposes how bad things really are.

How Big Pharma Bought The Federal Government - this article is VERY long with a lot of embedded links and it is over a year old but a subscriber (THANK YOU Hillary) sent it to me and I spent a lot of time reading it and clicking on the links and knew I had to share it. It is apparent that our country is so corrupt at its very core and it runs so deep I don’t know if it can be “fixed.” I believe it needs to be taken down to the bones and started over. Can that happen? It can, but do those in charge truly have the will to do so? Two of the embedded links you must open is the 2004 “Guinea Pig Kids” documentary and the 60 Minute Swine flu video. There are also some good articles linked as well. Holding Fauci accountable for his many crimes against humanity out of greed is a must. Will it stop the corruption at every level, not just in our health organizations? No. But it must be done. I read a book that was written in 1990 called Good Intentions by Bary Nussbaum. It was about the AIDS epidemic in California. In that book the description of how Fauci handled the AIDS hoax is EXACTLY what he did with the COVID hoax. He withheld treatment for these patients until they had a vaccine. A vaccine that was the real reason these people died. It was also given to people that tested HIV positive but were not sick UNTIL they were given AZT then they died. It has been proven that an HIV positive does not mean you have AIDS and they knew it and suppressed it. It was all about greed. Fauci needs to be arrested, put on trial and when found guilty he needs to be given the death penalty.

Then they need to shut down HHS and it affiliate branches (CDC, FDA, NIH). Repeal 1980 Bayh-Dole, repeal the 1992 Prescription Drug User Fee Act, repeal the 1986 Childhood Vaccine Act, repeal the PReP Act, repeal CARES act, end pharma advertising on TV (this is how they hold the news channels hostage), shut down the CIA-NIH-CDC foundations that allow private money to fund their crimes (this IS fascsim and their actions are what they try to accuse Trump of doing…..really???), get out of the WHO and the UN-WEF. Shut it all down. It is rotten to its very roots and CANNOT BE FIXED. RFK Jr. can spend 2 years trying to fix it but it CANNOT BE FIXED. Burn it down on day one. If he does not realize this then he is not the right man for the task. ARTICLE/VIDEOS (please share this on your social media…..this needs to get to the right people)

