Home education is growing by huge numbers. Parents are learning the only way to truly educate their children educating at home is the only real solution. With so many options today anyone can home educate. There is going to be a conference held over 2 evenings to help parents start home education. The first night of the live stream is for parents who currently do not home educate but want to learn about home education. The 2nd evening is for parents that already home educate and how to refresh what they are doing. The conference is free but you must register. INFORMATION

Same Play, Different Actors with Dr. Naomi Wolf and Sasha Latypova - very eye opening interview - 1 hr. VIDEO

We Can – And Should – Ban Most Muslim Immigration To America - Gee, I think I said this very same thing on several occasions. Prior to 1965 immigration from countries whose culture did not align with American culture was extremely limited. JFK (prior to his death) and Ted Kennedy (after the death of JFK) were instrumental in changing that and opening up immigration to all countries (1965). Over time the vow to assimilate, needed skills, a sponsor and promise of a job, good health were all dismissed. If we don’t get back to immigration pre-1965 we WILL lose this country and be seen as an enemy in our own country. The Muslims are as serious as cancer about one day flying the flag of Islam over our White House. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

40 State Attorneys General Warn: 'Big Beautiful Bill' Will Strip States of Power Over AI - this is a direct violation of the 10th amendment and the Byrd Rule - ARTICLE

The Byrd Rule - for those that do not know about the Byrd Rule I have included a one page explanation - Perhaps you need to educate you US Rep and Senators. How many are willing to stand up for states rights and the Byrd Rule.

Byrd Rule Trifold Brochure Finalfall2024 1.14MB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Are you Amazed yet? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

