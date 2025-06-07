Home education is growing by huge numbers. Parents are learning the only way to truly educate their children educating at home is the only real solution. With so many options today anyone can home educate. There is going to be a conference held over 2 evenings to help parents start home education. The first night of the live stream is for parents who currently do not home educate but want to learn about home education. The 2nd evening is for parents that already home educate and how to refresh what they are doing. The conference is free but you must register. INFORMATION
Same Play, Different Actors with Dr. Naomi Wolf and Sasha Latypova - very eye opening interview - 1 hr. VIDEO
We Can – And Should – Ban Most Muslim Immigration To America - Gee, I think I said this very same thing on several occasions. Prior to 1965 immigration from countries whose culture did not align with American culture was extremely limited. JFK (prior to his death) and Ted Kennedy (after the death of JFK) were instrumental in changing that and opening up immigration to all countries (1965). Over time the vow to assimilate, needed skills, a sponsor and promise of a job, good health were all dismissed. If we don’t get back to immigration pre-1965 we WILL lose this country and be seen as an enemy in our own country. The Muslims are as serious as cancer about one day flying the flag of Islam over our White House. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)
40 State Attorneys General Warn: 'Big Beautiful Bill' Will Strip States of Power Over AI - this is a direct violation of the 10th amendment and the Byrd Rule - ARTICLE
The Byrd Rule - for those that do not know about the Byrd Rule I have included a one page explanation - Perhaps you need to educate you US Rep and Senators. How many are willing to stand up for states rights and the Byrd Rule.
Are you Amazed yet? by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
BAN MOST MUSLIMS FROM US CITIZENSHIP?
“All Muslims believe the same thing to the same degree. The only difference is their level of activation.”
These are direct quotations from two Muslim authors who became US citizens and converted to Christianity. They were not affiliated, and spoke/wrote these words at different times and places.
Will someone who fully understands Islam please explain to me how ANY Muslim can take the US Oath of Citizenship in an honest manner and actually commit to this portion of it:
"I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; …”
Never forget: Islam is not a "state religion." It is a "religious state." That is Islam's goal for all nations.
Maybe communist refugees weren't admitted after WW2, except under a special category called Operation Paperclip (i.e. with help from connections with the OSS/CIA).