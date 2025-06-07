Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
4h

BAN MOST MUSLIMS FROM US CITIZENSHIP?

“All Muslims believe the same thing to the same degree. The only difference is their level of activation.”

These are direct quotations from two Muslim authors who became US citizens and converted to Christianity. They were not affiliated, and spoke/wrote these words at different times and places.

Will someone who fully understands Islam please explain to me how ANY Muslim can take the US Oath of Citizenship in an honest manner and actually commit to this portion of it:

"I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; …”

Never forget: Islam is not a "state religion." It is a "religious state." That is Islam's goal for all nations.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
quantasee's avatar
quantasee
2h

Maybe communist refugees weren't admitted after WW2, except under a special category called Operation Paperclip (i.e. with help from connections with the OSS/CIA).

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture