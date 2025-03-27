Home Education/Measles/LBJ/Election Integrity/Change/NPR/FDA/Lex Greene/Lower Courts
Thursday March 27, 2025 Truth Bomb
Illinois Homeschoolers Under Attack—Everyone Else Next? by Alex Newman - ARTICLE
Texas Gave 15,000 More MMR Shots This Year—Now It Has More Measles Cases Than the Entire U.S. Had in 2024 - ARTICLE
Trial Of Lyndon B. Johnson for Assassination of his President - This is truer than most people know. Bottom line and proven…..LBJ orchestrated the murder of JFK. There is an actual recording of 2 LBJ cabal members talking about LBJ ordering the murder of JFK because he embarrassed LBJ (I had shared that recording on 2 occasions). The guy who actually killed JFK was a man named Wallace. Roger Stone documented this in his book on the assassinaton of JFK he wrote a long time ago. ARTICLE
President Trump signs Executive Order to address election integrity - EXECUTIVE ORDER
A Comprehensive Breakdown of President Trump's First Major E.O. Over Elections - ARTICLE
The More Things Change?….. the more they remain the same - ARTICLE
Ten Questions for NPR’s Katherine Maher - as Trump threatens to cut off federal funds (our tax money) to NPR (which he MUST do) the CEO faces Congress - ARTICLE
Is the FDA salvageable? all this talk about MAHA and I am beginning to think this was all an illusion. I have no faith that anything will change nor will the power brokers allow anything to change. They will do this time what they did the first time Trump was in office…lie….deceive…..lie and lie some more until his 4 years are up. The assignments they are making are completely questionable. All of them and I am starting to think RFK Jr. was used to garner votes. The fact that RFK Jr. came out with a glowing endorsement of the new CDC Director tells me all I need to know. ARTICLE
Waltz, Wong and Goldberg by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
'We can eliminate an entire district court': Mike Johnson threatens anti-Trump, activist judges - Gee, was Speaker Johnson reading my Substacks? LOL!! Finally it appears as if Congress has been woken from their slumber realizing their constitutional authority over the lower courts…now let’s see if they actually do anything - ARTICLE/VIDEO (10 seconds)
LBJ: I was raised in Texas. My hometown is in Texas. I live in PA, but have always considered Texas my home.
I've never met a Texan who did not believe that LBJ had JFK shot.
STOP BOMBING OTHER COUNTRIES; STOP CIA REGIME CHANGES TO INSTAL COMPLIANT VASSAL PUPPETS; STOP SURROUNDING OTHER COUNTRIES WITH US MILITARY BASES; STOP BEING AGENTS FOR ZIONIST PSYCOPATHS; MAYBE AFTER A TIME OF CONTRITION / REPENTANCE OF US EVILS, WE MAY LEARN TO FORGIVE USA ATROCITIES / WARS/ MONROE DOCTRINES OF SUPREME DOMINANCE. MEANTIME AMERICANS CAUSE THIS HATRED UPON THEMSELVES DUE TO USG FOREIGN POLICY INTERVENTIONS. ALL EMPIRES FALL.