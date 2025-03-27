Illinois Homeschoolers Under Attack—Everyone Else Next? by Alex Newman - ARTICLE

Texas Gave 15,000 More MMR Shots This Year—Now It Has More Measles Cases Than the Entire U.S. Had in 2024 - ARTICLE

Trial Of Lyndon B. Johnson for Assassination of his President - This is truer than most people know. Bottom line and proven…..LBJ orchestrated the murder of JFK. There is an actual recording of 2 LBJ cabal members talking about LBJ ordering the murder of JFK because he embarrassed LBJ (I had shared that recording on 2 occasions). The guy who actually killed JFK was a man named Wallace. Roger Stone documented this in his book on the assassinaton of JFK he wrote a long time ago. ARTICLE

President Trump signs Executive Order to address election integrity - EXECUTIVE ORDER

A Comprehensive Breakdown of President Trump's First Major E.O. Over Elections - ARTICLE

The More Things Change?….. the more they remain the same - ARTICLE

Ten Questions for NPR’s Katherine Maher - as Trump threatens to cut off federal funds (our tax money) to NPR (which he MUST do) the CEO faces Congress - ARTICLE

Is the FDA salvageable? all this talk about MAHA and I am beginning to think this was all an illusion. I have no faith that anything will change nor will the power brokers allow anything to change. They will do this time what they did the first time Trump was in office…lie….deceive…..lie and lie some more until his 4 years are up. The assignments they are making are completely questionable. All of them and I am starting to think RFK Jr. was used to garner votes. The fact that RFK Jr. came out with a glowing endorsement of the new CDC Director tells me all I need to know. ARTICLE

Waltz, Wong and Goldberg by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

'We can eliminate an entire district court': Mike Johnson threatens anti-Trump, activist judges - Gee, was Speaker Johnson reading my Substacks? LOL!! Finally it appears as if Congress has been woken from their slumber realizing their constitutional authority over the lower courts…now let’s see if they actually do anything - ARTICLE/VIDEO (10 seconds)

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share