Hugh Hewitt Humiliates Mainstream Media ‘Journalists’ for Lying About Trump, Then Walks Off Live Broadcast - 4 min. - VIDEO

BREAKING: Investigators Have Found The Source of How Illegals Are Getting Registered To Vote - if E.R.I.C. is in your state you need to do whatever it takes to get them removed. Several states have already gotten rid of them but they need to be removed from every state in America - 1 min. VIDEO

Tyranny of the Global Government is Here Whether You See It or Not - Thanks to A.J. C - ARTICLE

Margaret Sanger Would Be Very Proud Of Kamala Harris: Slaughtering Black Babies - ARTICLE

COP16 Ends Without Agreement On Financing Plan To "Save Nature" - well I never will say it is over because these people never give up - How much you want to bet the US will still hand over their promised money ($667 million) even though this funding scheme did not work as planned? But still glad to see this attempt was not as successful as they hoped it would be - ARTICLE

Who I’m supporting for president and why you should too…by Jake Paul - Thanks to Bill Bracken - 18 min. VIDEO

Inside the International Criminal Conspiracy to Steal 2024 by Elizabeth Dickson - ARTICLE

