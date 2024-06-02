Hypocrite Joe Biden/Medical Surveillance/Digital ID/Climate Vaccines/Bird Flu Jab/Moderna
Sunday June 2, 2024 Truth Bomb
Joe Biden Praises Crack Possession Laws - Biden goes hard on drug dealers and users - another example of laws for thee but not for me. 2 min. VIDEO
Biden's HHS pushing to apply 'equity' filter to organ transplant decisions - this is another violation of law by the Biden administration - ARTICLE
Medical Surveillance & The Illusion Of Medical Privacy - ARTICLE
Mastercard’s Controversial Digital ID Rollout in Africa - they always try this crap out in poor countries like Africa first. If you have a Master Card time to cut it up. In fact we all need to get away from using credit cards right now. These people make a fortune from credit cards and they all will eventually go digital. It is time for them to feel some hurt in their profits. There was a day when there was no such thing as a credit card and we all survived very nicely. Credit cards were created in order to put people in debt and to get them used to using a card instead of cash (think CBDC). Time to starve the beast. ARTICLE
Bill Gates Invests Millions in ‘Climate Vaccines’ to Reduce Methane Emissions From Cows - what’s next…..vaccines to keep humans from passing gas and the family pets too?? Don’t laugh. ARTICLE
U.S. Gov't Taps Pfizer, Moderna to Produce mRNA Bird Flu Jabs Despite Already-Available Safe, Effective Treatments - stock up on IVM folks - ARTICLE
Moderna Eyes Tens of Millions in Taxpayer Funding for mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Let’s start by looking at the confidential agreement proving Moderna had a Coronavirus vaccine candidate at least nineteen days before the alleged emergence of SARS-CoV-2 in Wuhan, China.
The confidential agreement states that providers ‘Moderna’ alongside the ‘National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases’ (NIAID) agreed to transfer ‘mRNA coronavirus vaccine candidates’ developed and jointly-owned by NIAID and Moderna to recipients ‘The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’ on the 12th December 2019.
The World Health Organisation declared COVID‑19 a pandemic on 11 March 2020
On February 23 the Daily Mail ran an article showing that Moderna has patented the 19 base letter (nucleotide) sequence which codes for the Furin Cleavage site in Covid-19.
However, research shows that Moderna did not merely apply for a patent in 2016 with US9587003B2: as reported in the Daily Mail. They actually applied in 2013 for 4 patents with US9149506B2, US9216205B2, US9255129B2, US9301993B2, as well for their "Covid-19 virus".
The final codon completed inserted gene sequence, ‘CTCCTCGGCGGGCA’, patented by Moderna, does not exist in natural viruses and neither does the CGG-coded Furin Cleavage site CCTCGGCGGGCACGT.
Moderna wins Covid-19 shot patent case against Pfizer-BioNTech in Europe May 18, 2024, 07:01 PM Pfizer-BioNTech who used Moderna Virus 2013: #CTCCTCGGCGGGCACGTAG to make their vaccine from. That "virus" you got "a vaccine" for: Thank Bill Gates.
... here's an interesting one Karen... https://davidicke.com/2024/06/01/why-is-del-bigtree-promoting-vaccine-confidence-peggy-hall-thehealthyamerican/ ...