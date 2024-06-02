Joe Biden Praises Crack Possession Laws - Biden goes hard on drug dealers and users - another example of laws for thee but not for me. 2 min. VIDEO

Biden's HHS pushing to apply 'equity' filter to organ transplant decisions - this is another violation of law by the Biden administration - ARTICLE

Medical Surveillance & The Illusion Of Medical Privacy - ARTICLE

Mastercard’s Controversial Digital ID Rollout in Africa - they always try this crap out in poor countries like Africa first. If you have a Master Card time to cut it up. In fact we all need to get away from using credit cards right now. These people make a fortune from credit cards and they all will eventually go digital. It is time for them to feel some hurt in their profits. There was a day when there was no such thing as a credit card and we all survived very nicely. Credit cards were created in order to put people in debt and to get them used to using a card instead of cash (think CBDC). Time to starve the beast. ARTICLE

Bill Gates Invests Millions in ‘Climate Vaccines’ to Reduce Methane Emissions From Cows - what’s next…..vaccines to keep humans from passing gas and the family pets too?? Don’t laugh. ARTICLE

U.S. Gov't Taps Pfizer, Moderna to Produce mRNA Bird Flu Jabs Despite Already-Available Safe, Effective Treatments - stock up on IVM folks - ARTICLE

Moderna Eyes Tens of Millions in Taxpayer Funding for mRNA Bird Flu Vaccine - ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

