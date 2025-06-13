Today I start a long awaited vacation with my husband, sister and brother-in-law. This is the first vacation I have had in many years and I plan to chill over the next 10 days. I may not be able to post everyday. I will be on vacation until June 24th. I will return on June 24th.

Thank you. Karen Bracken

Unconstitutional Real ID Must Be Stopped with Alex Newman - this video covers more than just Real ID. It covers the UN, and also a couple in South Dakota that is working to eliminate local property tax - 1 hr. VIDEO

Real "Insurrection" Underway by Lex Greene - This group was not created just over the past few days. This has been planned and just waiting for the right time. They knew Trump was going to start removing illegals even before the election so they have been preparing for a long time. And yes they are well funded. What conservative organization do you know that has that many “partners?” I have said it for years……we must end all 501© tax exempt organizations. Believe it or not many of these are funded with out own money. ARTICLE

Provoked Riots and Planned Wildfires: Inside the Orwellian Reimagining of Los Angeles by Roger Stone - remember the Smart City plan clearly understands it is easier to build their prison from a clean slate rather than re-engineering an existing city - ARTICLE

Senators Sanders, King Introduce Bill to Ban Prescription Drug Ads: 'End Prescription Drug Ads Now Act' - this is probably the first and only time I will ever support Bernie Sanders - ARTICLE

About Sen. Alex Padilla (D) - this was clearly a planned act for attention and to give the Democrats something to scream about and they did not disappoint. They ran to the Senate leader demanding actions be taken for bullying a disrupter - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

