Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Desiree Flores's avatar
Desiree Flores
7h

Leave tech at home, just take humans along, enjoy! Grüß Gott.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
C Lee Sandvick's avatar
C Lee Sandvick
2h

Have fun and stay safe. A novel idea- another celebrity, forgot his name. He does a blackout for one month. No news, social media. Afterwards learns the current status with fresh eyes. So no need to post. Enjoy your vacation.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karen Bracken
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture