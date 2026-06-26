If I Were President/Supreme Court Decision/Seedless food/Leo Hohmann
Friday, June 26, 2026
If I Were President... by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
Horrible news: Supreme Court rules in favor of Bayer-Monsanto, preempting state lawsuits and the states’ ability to more strictly regulate pesticides. - no surprise here at all. Our SC is a worthless as the rest of our government. My comment on this article: First, the SC cannot tell the states what they can or cannot do. They submit opinions not laws. Their job is to pass opinion on LAWS. And if a law is passed that violates the Constitution it is null and void of law and the states have every right and duty to nullify any and all unconstitutional laws, mandates, EOs (which only pertain to employees of the Executive branch), rules, regulations. The federal government was given 18 limited and defined powers delegated to them by the states and the people of the states. Anything not in Art. 1 Sec. 8 belongs to the states. It is that simple. The SC has absolutely no jurisdiction in this decision. The real problem is that no one in our government or most of the states are constitutionally literate and they like it that way. The states need to tell the federal government to go suck a lemon. And TRUMP is fully behind this decision. Hmmmm, makes one suspicious of his motivation in this matter. I wonder how much money Bayer/Monsanto has given to him.
Dr. Nass’s comment on this article to a subscriber: The only way to stop this is through a law passed by Congress. Will Congress have the cojones to support Anna Paulina Luna? This is what she said today:
“After today’s Supreme Court ruling in favor of Monsanto I will officially be introducing legislation stripping pesticide companies of any liability protections for the harm their products cause the American people. These companies purposefully omit labeling information knowing their products cause cancer and other health problems. It is time they are held accountable. Enough is enough. “ (Now we all know the weak kneed, bought Congress will never pass her bill)
From KrisAnne Hall (one of the few REAL constitutional experts)
Key components of Hall's constitutional hierarchy include:
The States act as the “sure guardians of the people’s liberty” with the duty to interpose against federal overreach.
Article 3 limits the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction to specific cases, meaning it is designed to be the weakest branch without authority over state matters like education or land use.
Original Intent dictates that any act of delegated authority contrary to the Constitution’s tenor is invalid, regardless of judicial opinion.
The People hold the final authority through their state legislatures to keep the national government in check
“The power under the Constitution will always be in the people.” George Washington
When your Governor/Legislators say the Supremacy Clause (Art. VI Clause 2) gives the Supreme Court/Federal Government power over the states need to take reading comprehension classes. The Supremacy Clause clearly states federal law overrides the states ONLY when the law is constitutional.
Here is a condensed list from Art. 1 Sec. 8 as to the only authority for Congress to make a law:
A condensed list of enumerated legislative powers By constitutional lawyer Jeff Cobble:
1. Tax, spend and borrow
2. Regulate interstate and international sales
3. Make rules for naturalization and bankruptcies
4. Coin money and punish counterfeiting
5. Establish post offices
6. Patents, copyrights and trademarks; weights and measures
7. Create courts below the Supreme Court (they can also repeal all lower courts)
8. Rules of war and the US military
9. Right to make laws governing government land/property
THAT’s IT FOLKS. EVERYTHING ELSE FALLS TO THE STATES AND THE PEOPLE OF THE STATES.
What is the REAL purpose behind creating seedless food? VIDEO
How to push back against the advancing beast system by Leo Hohmann - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
In my comment regarding the Supreme Court decision I made a correction that will not change what you received. I corrected this sentence: "The real problem is that no one in our government or most of the states are constitutionally literate and they like it that way." I used the word illiterate instead of literate. Thanks to A.J. C for picking up my error.
Can't say this often enough!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about MAXIMUM PROFITS and they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And poisoning the food supply and toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure WORTHLESS poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.