If I Were President... by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

Horrible news: Supreme Court rules in favor of Bayer-Monsanto, preempting state lawsuits and the states’ ability to more strictly regulate pesticides. - no surprise here at all. Our SC is a worthless as the rest of our government. My comment on this article: First, the SC cannot tell the states what they can or cannot do. They submit opinions not laws. Their job is to pass opinion on LAWS. And if a law is passed that violates the Constitution it is null and void of law and the states have every right and duty to nullify any and all unconstitutional laws, mandates, EOs (which only pertain to employees of the Executive branch), rules, regulations. The federal government was given 18 limited and defined powers delegated to them by the states and the people of the states. Anything not in Art. 1 Sec. 8 belongs to the states. It is that simple. The SC has absolutely no jurisdiction in this decision. The real problem is that no one in our government or most of the states are constitutionally literate and they like it that way. The states need to tell the federal government to go suck a lemon. And TRUMP is fully behind this decision. Hmmmm, makes one suspicious of his motivation in this matter. I wonder how much money Bayer/Monsanto has given to him.

Dr. Nass’s comment on this article to a subscriber: The only way to stop this is through a law passed by Congress. Will Congress have the cojones to support Anna Paulina Luna? This is what she said today:

“After today’s Supreme Court ruling in favor of Monsanto I will officially be introducing legislation stripping pesticide companies of any liability protections for the harm their products cause the American people. These companies purposefully omit labeling information knowing their products cause cancer and other health problems. It is time they are held accountable. Enough is enough. “ (Now we all know the weak kneed, bought Congress will never pass her bill)

From KrisAnne Hall (one of the few REAL constitutional experts)

Key components of Hall's constitutional hierarchy include:

The States act as the “sure guardians of the people’s liberty” with the duty to interpose against federal overreach.

Article 3 limits the Supreme Court’s jurisdiction to specific cases, meaning it is designed to be the weakest branch without authority over state matters like education or land use.

Original Intent dictates that any act of delegated authority contrary to the Constitution’s tenor is invalid, regardless of judicial opinion.

The People hold the final authority through their state legislatures to keep the national government in check “The power under the Constitution will always be in the people.” George Washington When your Governor/Legislators say the Supremacy Clause (Art. VI Clause 2) gives the Supreme Court/Federal Government power over the states need to take reading comprehension classes. The Supremacy Clause clearly states federal law overrides the states ONLY when the law is constitutional. Here is a condensed list from Art. 1 Sec. 8 as to the only authority for Congress to make a law: A condensed list of enumerated legislative powers By constitutional lawyer Jeff Cobble: 1. Tax, spend and borrow 2. Regulate interstate and international sales 3. Make rules for naturalization and bankruptcies 4. Coin money and punish counterfeiting 5. Establish post offices 6. Patents, copyrights and trademarks; weights and measures 7. Create courts below the Supreme Court (they can also repeal all lower courts) 8. Rules of war and the US military 9. Right to make laws governing government land/property THAT’s IT FOLKS. EVERYTHING ELSE FALLS TO THE STATES AND THE PEOPLE OF THE STATES.

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