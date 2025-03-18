Ignore the Court? The Real Checks and Balances in the Founders Constitution - 27 min. VIDEO

The Mediterranean Diet - Past and Present. by Dr. Malone - one thing I can say for eating in Italy…..it has been my experience that many restaurants make their own pasta on site and they do not use GMO wheat for their pasta, pizza dough and bread. I do agree that we should not exist on the 3-Ps especially in America but when in Italy I have experienced the difference in the quality of their food - But it is probably true many that live there do not work as hard and probably indulge in processed foods. But when visiting it is very easy to eat healthy food. ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

'Why the hate and violence against me?' Elon Musk goes public with answer - they fear him that is why they attack him. Before Trump ran for President everyone LOVED him both R and D alike. Before Musk started exposing the immense fraud and theft both R and D LOVE him too. Now that he is proving the theft taking place in DC and threatening the bank accounts of those elected that have made huge profits from that theft they hate Musk too. ARTICLE

And pertaining to the part in this article about the out of control Judges. The US Constitution only requires ONE court and that is the Supreme Court. All lower courts were created by Congress and guess what? Congress can shut them all down and they should and do it immediately. This country functioned very well with only a Supreme Court and we need to now go back to that because the judicial system is no longer non-partisan. They are owned by the likes of George Soros. So lets shut them down and then lets focus on impeaching members of the US Supreme Court. READ THE CONSTITUTION. Not only read it but study it. It is not a living document. It does not change with the times so it important to understand the meanings when originally written. No law or case can change the original intent except when we allow them to do so. They can be impeached for bad behavior. Who the heck is advising Trump on matters of the Constitution? It surely is not the right people. He needs to confer with real constitutional experts like KrisAnne Hall and others like her and stay the heck away from law professors and members of Heritage foundation. In the meantime he has every constitutional power to tell the Judges to go pounce sand.

“On every question of construction, (Let us) carry ourselves back to the time when the Constitution was adopted, recollect the spirit manifested in the debates, and instead of trying what meaning may be squeezed out of the text, or invented against it, conform to the probable one in which it was passed.” Thomas Jefferson (Jefferson obviously knew people would stray from the original intent in order to push a political narrative)

Supreme Court Rules Utah Doesn’t Have a Right to Its Own Land - and believe me this has a everything to do with the destruction of private property. They got their claws in that land and they are not about to give it up……Constitution or no Constitution. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share