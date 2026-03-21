IMEC/Chlorine Dioxide/Avoid Hospitals at all Costs/SAVE ACT
Saturday, March 21, 2026
IMEC: Trump’s War With Iran Is About Global Trade. Period. by Patrick Wood - ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)
An Injection for Canine Cancer Holds Promise for People - BUT you can best believe big pharma will put the nix on this ASAP but the elements to make chlorine dioxide can easily be purchased without a prescription. I suggest you stock up. ARTICLE
When “Avoid Hospitals at All Costs” Isn’t an Option - ARTICLE
My opinion on the SAVE ACT: I do not support the SAVE ACT for several reasons but the biggest red flag to me is the talk about using REAL ID as the voter ID. The bill itself says it will create an ID using the same requirements at REAL ID…….so why create a new ID……hey lets just use the REAL ID we already have…..well so much for insuring only citizens can vote. You DO NOT need to be a citizen to get a REAL ID. So if the goal is to insure non-citizens do not vote in American elections WHY are they now hinting at using REAL ID. The DHS can at any time expand the official purpose of REAL ID and I believe they will make it required in order to vote and what will be next…..will REAL ID be required to open a bank account, buy a gun, get Social Security, get health care?? YES. REAL ID is a federal ID and the national DMV has intentions of making it digital and the final plan is to use REAL ID as the Digital ID for the US which will control EVERYTHING we do and what we can and cannot buy or do. REAL ID has never been about keeping us safe just like the Patriot Act was not about keeping us safe especially knowing it was written BEFORE 9/11. One must ask….why are they pushing REAL ID as the mechanism to vote? Remember the words of Benjamin Franklin…“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety”
VIDEO (3 min.) go to REFUSEREALID.ORG for info on REAL ID
This is directly from HR22 The Save America Act -
(b) Documentary proof of United States citizenship.—As used in this Act, the term ‘documentary proof of United States citizenship’ means, with respect to an applicant for voter registration, any of the following:
“(1) A form of identification issued consistent with the requirements of the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates the applicant is a citizen of the United States.
There are other things listed but today most non-citizens and illegals can get a US Passport, SS card, drivers license etc. A voter ID will NEVER stop non-citizens from voting. I know there is more in the bill than just the voter ID but now there is talk of creating a separate bill just for voter ID so the Democrats will vote for it……in my suspicious little mind I believe this is what they wanted all along and all the other goodies were just for show.
‘Restore Britain’ Vows To Execute Pedophiles, Deport Millions Of Migrants, Outlaw “Incompatible Cultural And Religious Practices” - perhaps it is time to create a RESTORE AMERICA party….MAGA ain’t working - ARTICLE
BREAKING: Former President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association Chris Calvey Jr. Says 30–40% of Bodies Now Contain MASSIVE WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS - WHAT will it take to end this genocide??? It will take WE THE PEOPLE. We need to refuse ALL vaccines. ALL OF THEM. ARTICLE
A Road Less Traveled by Lex Greene - ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
WAKE THE F*CK UP! TOTAL SLAVERY IS UPON US!!
IT'S THE OMNIWAR! They can stick their f*cking damned AI, Wearables, Chips, CBDC/NO CASH, NANO, Digital IDs, and Jabs up their asses where the sun don't shine!
HELL NO TO GENESIS MISSION/STARGATE/DEEPSEEK! HELL NO TO AI! technocracy.news
Life everywhere is being assaulted by THE TECHNOCRATIC OMNIWAR! RESIST! DO NOT CONSENT TO ALL THINGS DIGITAL, 'SMART', AI, 5G, NO CASH - ALL OF IT! dhughes.substack.com Technocrat ruling class psychos get a sadistic thrill from their powers over life and death and hurting all who stand in their way and they need the resources worldwide to build their digital total slavery control grids (herd survivors into 15 minute city digital prisons)!
AI is designed to be anti-human/anti-life programmed by technocrat control freak psychos - garbage in = garbage out. Everyone got along just fine without all these absurd and downright satanic electronic gadgets that did not exist until recently. NOBODY NEEDS THIS AI CRAP!
CREATIVITY! ARTISTRY! IMAGINATION! SPIRITUALITY! HUMOR! LOVING KINDNESS! These are all BEAUTIFUL, the best ways to fight THEM!
I also have a landline, a wired laptop and a wired monitor screen, and I never had or will have those infernal mobile devices designed to enslave you. I also use cash as much as possible, no cash is TOTAL SLAVERY.
How to fight back against this TOTAL SLAVERY!
RESIST! DO NOT COMPLY! DITCH THE DAMNED 'SMART' PHONES AND THE DAMNED QR CODES AND GO BACK TO LANDLINES OR FLIP PHONES AND USE CASH AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE! INSIST ON CASH! CBDC IS TOTAL SLAVERY!
It is heartbreaking to witness the holocausts happening and so many fellow citizens are brainwashed/bamboozled by the propaganda media, they are oblivious!
MISTAKES WERE NOT MADE! THEY can't get rid of the 'useless eaters' fast enough!
Peddling pure poison! Folks have to wake up to reality: health comes from organic diet, daily exercise and clean living and never from a needle or a pill except in dire, rare traumatic injuries.
It was NEVER about health! The Powers That Should Not Be were ALWAYS about they want you DEAD or a SLAVE! This is a painful truth to accept but we the people must wake up and fight back! And toxic injections/pills were/are a huge part of their arsenal!
This horrifying Congress Critters, Gates, Governor 'Gruesome Newscum', 'Lone Scum', Soros, 'Benedict' Biden and Harris and even Trump, Vance, and 'Ramaswampy' et al are blatant fully owned and operated puppets of their globalist technocrat parasite masters same as other numerous 'PUBLIC SERPENTS' infesting by design from above, the bureaucratic apparatus.
Can't say this often enough! The Military/Industrial Complex and the Biowarfare/industrial Complex, WEF agenda and the evils assaulting humanity are from one and the same source - it is the 99% against the diabolical GREED of the 0.01% who should not be in charge of anything!
The monsters in human skin suits who rule the world get a sadistic vampiric thrill and boost from perpetrating the vilest most demonic crimes against the most vulnerable (babies and small children) and then corrupting the system to get away with it scot free! We the People must stop them, there are a lot more of us than them!
Please check out this substack! ponerology.substack.com
JAB INJURIES: GROSS CALAMARI BLOOD CLOTS/AUTISM TSUNAMI/SADS/TURBO CANCER/BIZARRE TERMINAL ILLNESSES: More tragic victims of the ruling parasite genocidal enslavement agenda, sacrificed on the altar of psychopathic greed and hatred of humanity.
And BIG pHARMa is an arsenal making permanently sickly addicted slaves dependent on their products - the complete opposite of actual health.
Can't say this often enough!
SCREW THE HYPOCHONDRIA GERMAPHOBIC FEAR HYSTERIA! DO NOT CONSENT! Avian flu is for the birds! RESIST!
KEEP FIGHTING! All the perps who pushed this greatest crime against humanity, all the way down to the local level, must get their comeuppances!
Proudly ANTI-VAXX! Reiterating for the sake of newbies and to support this post.
Ban all vaccine jabs! There has never been a 'safe and effective' vaccine since Edward Jenner's fraud over 200 years ago as per 'Dissolving Illusions' by Suzanne Humphries and 'Turtles All the Way Down' by Anonymous. Health can never come from a needle or pills, but from healthy eating, healthy exercise and healthy living! virustruth.net
Divide and rule! Agents provocateurs anyone, FALSE FLAGS, propaganda social engineering psyops? Keeping us proles at each others' throats while the globalist technocrat predators laugh all the way to the BIS and The Bank of Rothschild's!
BURN BACK BETTER!
PSYCHOPATHS! MEGALOMANIACS!
Bless and thank you for doing what you do.
On the Chlorine Dioxide:
This might make it easier.
To watch the Lesson 1 video (4 minutes long), click here:
The Universal Antidote – The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide
On that page click on Take the Course.
On that page click on Lesson 1.
On that Page read the 60-word introduction and then press the play button for Lesson 1/Video 1. It is 4 minutes long. Watch it several times. This is so easy.
The two mixing chemicals to buy are here, $35:
WPS KIT Accu Drop (5% HCL) - Waterpureworld
The guidebook to buy is here, $30:
(Paperback) MMS Health Recovery Guidebook revised edition (2019) – Jim Humble Books
For $65 you can kill infections on your own.
---------- Forwarded Message ----------
From: "Keith L Eshelman" <keith_l_eshelman@juno.com>
To:
Cc: Keith_L_Eshelman@juno.com
Subject: Fw: The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide...Including How to Do It !
Date: Sat, 5 Oct 2024 21:20:58 GMT
Oct. 5, 2024
S,
The book to buy which is cheap and covers everything under the sun is
MMS Health Recovery Guidebook
by Jim Humble with Cari LLoyd
Revised Edition
319 pages long, paperback
The book is a classic. Should be in every home along with the two mixing liquids.
Let me know as you learn.
Enjoy,
You can forward the whole message below and include your own added message if you like
---------- Forwarded Message ----------
From:
To:
Cc:
Subject: The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide...Including How to Do It!
Date: Fri, 13 May 2022 15:30:30 GMT
Dear Ms.
Those interested in Chlorine Dioxide (Miracle Mineral Solution, MMS) therapy treatments should bookmark the following master-link:
The Universal Antidote – The Science and Story of Chlorine Dioxide
To begin the learning process, one should, within the above linked website, scroll down to see the "DOWNLOAD TRAINING GUIDEBOOK FREE" button. Click on that button.
Within that free training guidebook, they will see at the beginning, a Table of Contents, then a short Introduction, followed by Section 1. Section 1 contains the links for the documentary and the training videos. Eight wonderful videos in all.
After watching the videos, the rest of the training guidebook has other sections with links on where-to-buy and the best two books to buy as an in-home reference.
Good luck to all,
Mr. X
Please forward to help out friends.