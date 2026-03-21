IMEC: Trump’s War With Iran Is About Global Trade. Period. by Patrick Wood - ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

An Injection for Canine Cancer Holds Promise for People - BUT you can best believe big pharma will put the nix on this ASAP but the elements to make chlorine dioxide can easily be purchased without a prescription. I suggest you stock up. ARTICLE

When “Avoid Hospitals at All Costs” Isn’t an Option - ARTICLE

My opinion on the SAVE ACT: I do not support the SAVE ACT for several reasons but the biggest red flag to me is the talk about using REAL ID as the voter ID. The bill itself says it will create an ID using the same requirements at REAL ID…….so why create a new ID……hey lets just use the REAL ID we already have…..well so much for insuring only citizens can vote. You DO NOT need to be a citizen to get a REAL ID. So if the goal is to insure non-citizens do not vote in American elections WHY are they now hinting at using REAL ID. The DHS can at any time expand the official purpose of REAL ID and I believe they will make it required in order to vote and what will be next…..will REAL ID be required to open a bank account, buy a gun, get Social Security, get health care?? YES. REAL ID is a federal ID and the national DMV has intentions of making it digital and the final plan is to use REAL ID as the Digital ID for the US which will control EVERYTHING we do and what we can and cannot buy or do. REAL ID has never been about keeping us safe just like the Patriot Act was not about keeping us safe especially knowing it was written BEFORE 9/11. One must ask….why are they pushing REAL ID as the mechanism to vote? Remember the words of Benjamin Franklin…“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety”

VIDEO (3 min.) go to REFUSEREALID.ORG for info on REAL ID

This is directly from HR22 The Save America Act -

(b) Documentary proof of United States citizenship.—As used in this Act, the term ‘documentary proof of United States citizenship’ means, with respect to an applicant for voter registration, any of the following:

“(1) A form of identification issued consistent with the requirements of the REAL ID Act of 2005 that indicates the applicant is a citizen of the United States.

There are other things listed but today most non-citizens and illegals can get a US Passport, SS card, drivers license etc. A voter ID will NEVER stop non-citizens from voting. I know there is more in the bill than just the voter ID but now there is talk of creating a separate bill just for voter ID so the Democrats will vote for it……in my suspicious little mind I believe this is what they wanted all along and all the other goodies were just for show.

‘Restore Britain’ Vows To Execute Pedophiles, Deport Millions Of Migrants, Outlaw “Incompatible Cultural And Religious Practices” - perhaps it is time to create a RESTORE AMERICA party….MAGA ain’t working - ARTICLE

BREAKING: Former President of the Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association Chris Calvey Jr. Says 30–40% of Bodies Now Contain MASSIVE WHITE FIBROUS CLOTS - WHAT will it take to end this genocide??? It will take WE THE PEOPLE. We need to refuse ALL vaccines. ALL OF THEM. ARTICLE

A Road Less Traveled by Lex Greene - ARTICLE

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