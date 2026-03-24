Census Data Reveals How Many Immigrant Households Are On Welfare - Trump really needs to start paying attention to the invasion right here on our own land. We need to roll back immigration to what it once was: you came here with an American sponsor, you had promise of employment (there was no welfare when millions came to Ellis Island), you had to be in good health and you had to possess a skill to fill jobs when they were plentiful and US employment was high. Immigration was all about meeting the needs of the US not hand outs for those here only to milk the system. Naturalization is the one thing our federal government does have the Art. 1 Sec. 8 power to control. Instead 95% of the time they control things that were never delegated to them. ARTICLE

How the CCP Wages War Without Invading a Single American City | Casey Fleming by American Thought Leaders Epoch Times - This interview touches on many topics. Thanks to AJ C. - 59 min. VIDEO

Israel Struck South Pars Gas Field, Affecting Global Fertilizer Supplies – Food Shortage Danger - Catherine Austin-Fitts warned of this a couple of weeks ago. I am not sure if this information is just fear mongering to further lower investments so the rich can buy cheap and make a fortune or if it is true but if you can you need to buy some canned goods including meats and fish. If nothing happens to our food supply (I am inclined to believe it will be a man made intentional food shortage) then you will have some food to eat. ARTICLE/VIDEO (5 min.)

The Executive Summary by ESC - ARTICLE

Argentina Officially Exits ‘Nefarious’ World Health Organization - The US and now Argentina with several others considering it - ARTICLE

Voters are the Real Problem by Lex Greene - it is my hope this article wakes up some people into action - ARTICLE

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