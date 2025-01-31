Income tax/Alex Newman/COVID jab/Socialized medicine/RFK Jr./CA Mental Health App for Kids
Friday January 31, 2025 Truth Bomb
Please pray for the victims of the horrible plane crash in DC and pray for the families of this tragedy.
Bill Eliminates Federal Income Tax, IRS - ARTICLE
Sweden’s Alarming Tale on School Choice with Alex Newman - 50 min. VIDEO
Review of Calls for Market Removal of COVID-19 Vaccines Intensify: Risks Far Outweigh Theoretical Benefits - ARTICLE
Report: 75,000 dead because they were stuck on waitlists for surgeries or diagnoses - whatever the government controls the government destroys - socialized medicine does NOT work. It works for someone but surely not for patients ARTICLE
RFK Jr. takes Congress (especially Sanders) to task about the huge amount of money they get from big pharma - 2 min. VIDEO
And HERE is a glimpse at what members of Congress got from big pharma
Calif. “Mental Health” for Children Promotes the Occult - ARTICLE
This pharma cult congress list is astonishing! This should go viral 24/7!