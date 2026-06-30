Royal Roads University: Canadian Universities Should Focus on Climate Action Rather than Academic Excellence - ARTICLE

HHS Awards Moderna $314 Million for Adult and Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccines: SAM.gov - this sounds to me like pity money to keep them from going under like they were about to do when COVID came along and Fauci/Gates saved them from bankruptcy. HELLO RFK Jr., are you there?? ARTICLE

Nixon’s Revenge: Trump Just Ended the Kissinger Doctrine — And Britain Knows It by Susan Kokinda - 14 min. VIDEO

YOU OWN NOTHING: Americans Are Being ROBBED By Their Government - very long and full of short video clips but important stuff. In this article they quote something from Marbury v. Madison which is used all the time to allow the Supreme Court to be the supreme law of the land but if people would actually read that case you would see very clearly that the Constitution is the law of the land and anything that violates the Constitution is null and void of law. READ Art. VI Clause 2 and you will see for your self the Supremacy Clause says the federal government is supreme over the states only when a law is in “pursuance of” the Constitution. Art. 1 Sec. 8 are the limited and defined powers delegated to the Legislative Branch and laws can only be made regarding those powers in Art. 1 Sec. 8. EVERYTHING else belongs to the states and the people of the states. The American tax payer is only required to send enough money to the federal government to implement laws deriving from the powers delegated in Art. 1 Sec. 8. 70% of money we send today is in support of unconstitutional acts by the federal government. Most of the agencies created under the Executive branch are also unconstitutional. What we need is a President/Congress that understands the Constitution and is committed to returning the federal government to its original purpose. The sad part is most Americans are constitutionally illiterate - ARTICLE/VIDEOS

Is the US turning Africa into a quarantine zone? Thanks to Lisa L. - ARTICLE

What do 12 common medical tests have in common? They manufacture patients - Thanks to LFALLEK - ARTICLE

America Can’t Survive the Welfare State - does anyone care? Do the American people care enough to actually do something about it? Does our blouted unconstitutional government care? I say, No they do not. But one day they will and it will be too late. ARTICLE

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