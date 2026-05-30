Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Trudy Anrep
May 30

People need to be storing heirloom Seeds , there is talk that the parasitic elite will stop us buying them eventually ,and many modern fruit and veg seeds cannot be used to grow.

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