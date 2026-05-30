The US Runs Out of Oil by July 4th. Here’s What Nobody Is Telling You - only time will tell if these reports are accurate. In the meantime it would not hurt to stock up on some canned goods, water and non-perishables just in case. Thanks to Stan S. - ARTICLE/VIDEOS (there are several - kind of short and one very long)

$250 Oil & 11% Inflation, Worst Case in 2026 – Ed Dowd - 44 min. VIDEO

The Shanghai Billionaire Behind America’s Anti-Data Center Movement - Sorry but once in his leftist life he is doing something right. He is not stopping American innovation. He is stopping the Chinese social credit system from coming to America. ARTICLE

DEMENTIA & ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE CURE PROTOCOL: All Vaccines Cause Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia - how many studies do we need to see before people realize ALL vaccines cause more short term and long term harm than good??? - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min.)

Oregon Radicals Just Got Enough Signatures to Make Hunting and Fishing a Crime - in case you did not know but Portland, Oregon was one of the first cities to fully adopt UN Agenda 21 policies. Fishing and hunting are one of the human activities UN A21 (Global Biodiversity Assessment) that are considered unsustainable. Some others listed in the Assessment are: Consumerism, private property, ski slopes, paved roads, dams, fencing, pastures, paddocks, large hoofed animals, population growth, air conditioning, farmlands, pastures, fish ponds, modern hunting and a lot more. All of these can be found in the Assessment (blue print for UN A21 which is over 1100 pages). This Assessment also says that in order to continue to live as we do today the global population cannot exceed 1-2 billion. We currently have a global population of 8 billion people. Can’t kill a fish or deer for food but killing unborn babies is perfectly ok with these sickos - ARTICLE

HORRIFYING! Canada’s DRIVE-THRU DEATH: From TIM HORTONS To LETHAL INJECTION In Just 2 Hours! - it is not solution to end suffering. It is part of the depopulation agenda. They sell it to people as compassion but it also saves the Canadian government’s socialized (socialist) medical expenses. The next step is to just force MaID type programs for what they consider “useless eaters”. Useless eaters are the old, sick, premature babies, mentally and physically disabled. ARTICLE/VIDEO (8 min.)

The PCR Black Box: Positive Tests Rely on Unverified Primers That Could Be Wrong by Jon Fleetwood - bottom line, even the inventor of PCR said it was never to be used to determine if someone is sick. He said if you cycle PCR enough you can find anything you want - The deception is starting all over again even when it has been proven PCR cannot tell you if you are sick - ARTICLE

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