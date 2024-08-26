Does Kamala Harris meet the requirements for VP or President?? She was born in CA (moved to Canada when she was 7 until she graduated High School) to a mother who was a citizen of India (she died as a citizen of India in 2009). Her father was a citizen of Jamaica and to this day is still a Jamaican citizen. According the Constitution of Jamaica and India Kamala is recognized as a citizen of these countries by way of birth to a citizen of India and a citizen of Jamaica. Here are excerpts from the Jamaican and Indian Constitution. Never before have we allowed a VP or President to be classified as a NBC when their parents were foreigners at the time of birth of the candidate. But with each usurper (Obama and Harris) they twist the definition to meet their agenda.

HERE is a lawsuit filed in the state of New York in 2020 regarding her ineligibility for VP or President.

Kamala Harris is not a natural born citizen and therefore is not eligible to be VP or President. The more we continue to allow our Constitution to be ignored the less chance we will ever have of taking back our country or protecting the sovereignty of our states.

There is a difference between being a CITIZEN and a NATURAL BORN CITIZEN. Harris is eligible to hold any elected office but not the office of VP or President. Silence regarding the violation of the Constitution is your consent to violate our founding documents and the foundation of our country. Place of birth does not determine NBC only the citizenship of the father. If place of birth excluded you from being a NBC then our military men (US citizens) would surely not want to have children if stationed in a foreign land. IE John McCain. Are you so naive as to believe that John McCain born on a US military base to an American mother and father was not a NBC?? And likewise even if Obama was born in a foreign country if his father was a US citizen he would be a NBC BUT his father was a British Subject which makes Obama not a NBC.

In respect to the facts below... two legal conditions are critical to the matter

1. The meaning of a word or term that appears in any legal document, in this case, the US Constitution Article II, is the meaning at the time of the adoption, not the meaning 248 years later after decades of word smithing by "experts" intent upon undermining the meaning and purpose of the term via politically motivated opinions.

2. The true meaning must be consistent with the true intent of the word or term, as it existed at the time of the adoption. The NBC term was placed in Article II for a very specific reason and purpose, which is known due to the recording of history at the time the term was placed in Article II as a condition for the highest political office in our land. The source of the term as it was added to Article II is also clearly recorded in history, The Law of Nations.

All three of the definitions below are "natural born Citizens" under The Law of Nations (comment added by KB - as clearly understood at the time of founders when our founding documents were written)

1. The natural offspring of a legal U.S. Citizen Father.

2. The natural offspring of a legal U.S. Citizen Father and Mother.

3. The natural offspring of a legal U.S. Citizen Father and Mother, born on American soil.

While all three of the above birth circumstances qualify as a "natural born Citizen" in the USA, they all meet the definition and purpose of the Article II NBC clause because in all three cases, the child is born to a legal U.S. Citizen Father.

1. “As the society cannot exist and perpetuate itself otherwise than by the children of the citizens, those children naturally follow the condition of their fathers, and succeed to all their rights.” – Section 212

2. “The country of the fathers is therefore that of the children; and these become true citizens merely by their tacit consent.” – Section 212

3. “I say, that, in order to be of the country, it is necessary that a person be born of a father who is a citizen; for, if he is born there of a foreigner, it will be only the place of his birth, and not his country.” – Section 212

4. “These are a kind of citizens of an inferior order, and are united to the society without participating in all its advantages. Their children follow the condition of their fathers;” Section 213 pertaining to “inhabitants” or foreigners allowed by the state to settle and stay in the country. - END - From JB Williams at the North American Law Center

For those that may not know about the “The Law of Nations.” This was the book documenting natural law. Our founding documents were based on natural law (the law of nature/God) not the law of man. Our founders referred to The Law of Nations to guide them in the creation of our founding documents.

PLEASE make a call to your state Secretary of State and demand that he/she remove Kamala Harris from your state ballot for President.