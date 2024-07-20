Italy/Alex Newman/Sovereignty Coalition/Moderna v. Pfizer/Climate Minute/Ronnie/Suspicious activity taking place
Saturday July 20, 2024 Truth Bomb
HUGE: Italy BANS solar panels on farm land - ARTICLE
Evidence one company shorted MASSIVELY Truth Social the day before the Assassination Attempt on Trump - a coincidence? If Trump was successfully murdered this maneuver would have made them a bundle of money. ARTICLE
REJECT THE WHO’S AMENDED REGULATIONS from Sovereignty Coalition. Please Take Action….it will take less than a minute. Be sure to share on X and/or FB too. There is an easy link to both X and FB. ARTICLE/TAKE ACTION
BREAKING: Record-level data from Czech Republic FOIA proves that the Moderna vaccines increased all-cause mortality by over 50% (and the Pfizer vaccines weren't safe either) - ARTICLE
MOST IMPORTANT CLIMATE MINUTE EVER by Lawyer Lisa - ARTICLE
Classic Ronald Reagan - 2 min. VIDEO
Microsoft "Outage" Grounds Flights Around World, Disrupts Banks and Media Companies: Interesting Timing - Note: CrowdStrike has servers in Ukraine - ARTICLE And a little more about CrowdStrike CrowdStrike is also working with the WEF on the Digital ID. AND MORE. This is a huge story folks and there is surely something taking place.
Shocking Report: We May Be Just Weeks Away From an Engineered Global Financial Crash - Could the above be related to this? Is the above a dry run?? ARTICLE
