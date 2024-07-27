Share

Kamala Harris a ‘Dues-Paying Member’ of Cali Church with Radical Pro-Reparations Pastor - ARTICLE

A ‘smart city’ is a city plagued by high taxes and central planning - ARTICLE

U.S. government suffers major national security breach, the consequences of which could be devastating by Leo Hohmann - nothing is ever an accident or a coincidence when it comes to this corrupt government - ARTICLE

Bird flu vaccines are fast approaching by Dr. Meryl Nass - I truly hope Americans have seen the light and refuse to take this next death shot - ARTICLE

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Issues Stark Warning To Americans That HHS Has Issued PREP Act Declaration For Bird Flu, Ordered 4.8 Million Doses Of Dangerous "Vaccine—" Kennedy Vows To Stop This Madness - ARTICLE

Derrick Broze: The UN Will Sign the Pact of the Future in 60 Days – Here’s Why It Matters - another UN scheme that most people know nothing about but it is just as dangerous as what the WHO is doing - ARTICLE

Jordan Peterson Draws Chilling Comparison to Today’s “Gender Affirming Care” - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

ABRAIN - if you need a good laugh take a listen. This is hysterical. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING