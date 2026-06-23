Karen Bracken

Karen Bracken

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Luc Lelievre's avatar
Luc Lelievre
Jun 23

Here’s the email I sent in response to Mr. Tucker’s essay:

"To quote John Rambo, "Nothing is ever finished."

"The entire time, most of academia, corporate America, and major media played along for reasons of careerism and also overt and implicit threats from Deep-State actors to do their part lest they prolong the pandemic they created. No one has been punished for any of it, and the mainstream media has no interest at this late date."

Thank you for inviting me to provide feedback on the COVID-19 Doxa. Here is my published work on the topic:

https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy

https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship

https://mises.org/power-market/why-stable-systems-fail-illusion-institutional-control"

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Brent Briggs's avatar
Brent Briggs
Jun 23

IRAN DEAL: Keep in mind a few things (and Trump knows them):

1) Every national conflict, armed or not, is religious. They are ideological, and they are Satan versus Christ. Nothing more, nothing less. If you don't understand this, you probably listen to CNN.

2) Islam has one primary objective: to destroy Israel from the face of the earth. Always has and always will. They scream "Death to America" because we most often thwart their efforts. Yes, they want Christians dead, too. They want all infidels dead. But Israel is at the top of their list. REMEMBER: All Muslims believe the same thing to the same degree. The only difference is their level of activation. There is only ONE WAY this can happen globally: RELIGION. Your Uber driver and the gal who serves your coffee will happily slit your throat when told to. The UK is just waking up to this!

3) Islam WANTS to fight to the death. It is the most glorious way to live and to die...for Allah. Again, only RELIGION can do this.

4) Iran signed a deal they absolutely will not honor. They are going to break it. Their Satanic ideology will not let them honor it. They are amassing weapons as you read this.

5) When Iran breaks the deal, the US will finish bombing them back to the Stone Age. They have been supposedly playing Trump for a fool. Trump just needs an official "go-ahead" on finishing them off. They will give it to him. They cannot help themselves.

6) Trump's (and America's) greatest enemies are in our own government. Most of what he does FOR America, he must do in spite of Congress, the Judiciary, etc.

Now, you are up to speed on the agreement.

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