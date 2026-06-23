The Big Picture of Extraordinary Evil in 428 Words - Here is my version….short and sweet. Factions of our own government and probably working with the government of other countries planned this entire scam. Fauci, Gates and many others are depopulationists and they are greedy. This was not “leaked.” If there was anything more than the normal flu it was released on purpose. 2020There are no accidents. Everything they do is planned and calculated. They don’t make mistakes. Fauci should be taken to the streets and hung alongside Gates and many others I could name for violations of Nuremberg Code. And lets not forget that Gates and Fauci partnered in the “Decade of Vaccines” to accelerated the advancement of vaccines. (Remember Gates himself said vaccines were the greatest investment of his career…..they reaped a 20 to 1 return) That deal was struck in 2010….you do the math folks. There are no coincidences. ARTICLE

The Ten Principles

The code mandates that permissible medical experiments must satisfy moral, ethical, and legal concepts, including:

Voluntary Consent: The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential, requiring full knowledge of the experiment’s nature, duration, purpose, methods, hazards, and potential effects on health. Social Benefit: The experiment should yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other means, and not be random or unnecessary. Scientific Basis: Experiments must be based on prior animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or problem, ensuring anticipated results justify the experiment. Avoidance of Suffering: The study must be designed to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury. Prohibition of Death/Disability: No experiment should be conducted if there is an a priori reason to believe death or disabling injury will occur, except if the researchers also serve as subjects. Risk-Benefit Ratio: The degree of risk taken must never exceed the humanitarian importance of the problem being solved. Safety Preparations: Proper preparations and adequate facilities must be provided to protect subjects against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death. Scientific Qualification: Experiments must be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons exercising the highest degree of skill and care. Right to Withdraw: The human subject must be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end at any stage if they feel continuation is no longer possible. Termination by Researchers: The scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage if they have probable cause to believe continuation may result in injury, disability, or death.

The "Decade of Vaccines" was a global initiative announced in January 2010 by Bill Gates**, who pledged **$10 billion** to the <entity>World Health Organization (WHO) to accelerate vaccine development and delivery. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), served on the leadership council of the resulting Decade of Vaccines Collaboration, which aimed to create a Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP).

250 Years of Taxation in America - one thing not mentioned is that taxation was only to be imposed on the citizens in order to support the very few and defined powers (only 18 powers were delegated) delegated to the federal government by the states and the people of the states - 5 min. - VIDEO

Update 4: An Open Challenge to Virologists - I have a good friend who is a virologist and she will tell you virology today is a fraud - the problem is they do not believe in Koch’s Postulates because if they actually used the proven method of Koch it would not give them the answers they want in order to fool the public and bring big profits to them and big pharma - ARTICLE

Robert Kennedy, Ron Johnson and Tulsi Gabbard are not acting in good faith. - I personally have to agree with Sasha and have stated my suspicions about Johnson and all these people with proof and evidence but taking absolutely no action so far just looks to me like political theater - ARTICLE

The Facts About the Iran Deal by Daniel Greenfield - ARTICLE

TONY FAUCI’S KILLING FIELD: The Biolab Empire That Took Us From Wuhan to Ukraine - Presidential pardons can only be given to a person or persons convicted of a federal crime. The real question is why is Trump and Congress honoring illegal, unconstitutional pardons? Are they protecting Fauci too? 13 min. VIDEO

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