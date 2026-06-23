Jeffrey Tucker/250 Years of Taxation/Virology/Sasha Latypova/The Facts About the Iran Deal/Fauci's Killing Fields
Tuesday, June 23, 2026
The Big Picture of Extraordinary Evil in 428 Words - Here is my version….short and sweet. Factions of our own government and probably working with the government of other countries planned this entire scam. Fauci, Gates and many others are depopulationists and they are greedy. This was not “leaked.” If there was anything more than the normal flu it was released on purpose. 2020There are no accidents. Everything they do is planned and calculated. They don’t make mistakes. Fauci should be taken to the streets and hung alongside Gates and many others I could name for violations of Nuremberg Code. And lets not forget that Gates and Fauci partnered in the “Decade of Vaccines” to accelerated the advancement of vaccines. (Remember Gates himself said vaccines were the greatest investment of his career…..they reaped a 20 to 1 return) That deal was struck in 2010….you do the math folks. There are no coincidences. ARTICLE
The Ten Principles
The code mandates that permissible medical experiments must satisfy moral, ethical, and legal concepts, including:
Voluntary Consent: The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential, requiring full knowledge of the experiment’s nature, duration, purpose, methods, hazards, and potential effects on health.
Social Benefit: The experiment should yield fruitful results for the good of society, unprocurable by other means, and not be random or unnecessary.
Scientific Basis: Experiments must be based on prior animal experimentation and a knowledge of the natural history of the disease or problem, ensuring anticipated results justify the experiment.
Avoidance of Suffering: The study must be designed to avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering and injury.
Prohibition of Death/Disability: No experiment should be conducted if there is an a priori reason to believe death or disabling injury will occur, except if the researchers also serve as subjects.
Risk-Benefit Ratio: The degree of risk taken must never exceed the humanitarian importance of the problem being solved.
Safety Preparations: Proper preparations and adequate facilities must be provided to protect subjects against even remote possibilities of injury, disability, or death.
Scientific Qualification: Experiments must be conducted only by scientifically qualified persons exercising the highest degree of skill and care.
Right to Withdraw: The human subject must be at liberty to bring the experiment to an end at any stage if they feel continuation is no longer possible.
Termination by Researchers: The scientist in charge must be prepared to terminate the experiment at any stage if they have probable cause to believe continuation may result in injury, disability, or death.
The "Decade of Vaccines" was a global initiative announced in January 2010 by Bill Gates**, who pledged **$10 billion** to the <entity>World Health Organization (WHO) to accelerate vaccine development and delivery. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), served on the leadership council of the resulting Decade of Vaccines Collaboration, which aimed to create a Global Vaccine Action Plan (GVAP).
250 Years of Taxation in America - one thing not mentioned is that taxation was only to be imposed on the citizens in order to support the very few and defined powers (only 18 powers were delegated) delegated to the federal government by the states and the people of the states - 5 min. - VIDEO
Update 4: An Open Challenge to Virologists - I have a good friend who is a virologist and she will tell you virology today is a fraud - the problem is they do not believe in Koch’s Postulates because if they actually used the proven method of Koch it would not give them the answers they want in order to fool the public and bring big profits to them and big pharma - ARTICLE
Robert Kennedy, Ron Johnson and Tulsi Gabbard are not acting in good faith. - I personally have to agree with Sasha and have stated my suspicions about Johnson and all these people with proof and evidence but taking absolutely no action so far just looks to me like political theater - ARTICLE
The Facts About the Iran Deal by Daniel Greenfield - ARTICLE
TONY FAUCI’S KILLING FIELD: The Biolab Empire That Took Us From Wuhan to Ukraine - Presidential pardons can only be given to a person or persons convicted of a federal crime. The real question is why is Trump and Congress honoring illegal, unconstitutional pardons? Are they protecting Fauci too? 13 min. VIDEO
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Here’s the email I sent in response to Mr. Tucker’s essay:
"To quote John Rambo, "Nothing is ever finished."
"The entire time, most of academia, corporate America, and major media played along for reasons of careerism and also overt and implicit threats from Deep-State actors to do their part lest they prolong the pandemic they created. No one has been punished for any of it, and the mainstream media has no interest at this late date."
Thank you for inviting me to provide feedback on the COVID-19 Doxa. Here is my published work on the topic:
https://unbekoming.substack.com/p/heresy
https://hxlibraries.substack.com/p/when-collegiality-becomes-censorship
https://mises.org/power-market/why-stable-systems-fail-illusion-institutional-control"
IRAN DEAL: Keep in mind a few things (and Trump knows them):
1) Every national conflict, armed or not, is religious. They are ideological, and they are Satan versus Christ. Nothing more, nothing less. If you don't understand this, you probably listen to CNN.
2) Islam has one primary objective: to destroy Israel from the face of the earth. Always has and always will. They scream "Death to America" because we most often thwart their efforts. Yes, they want Christians dead, too. They want all infidels dead. But Israel is at the top of their list. REMEMBER: All Muslims believe the same thing to the same degree. The only difference is their level of activation. There is only ONE WAY this can happen globally: RELIGION. Your Uber driver and the gal who serves your coffee will happily slit your throat when told to. The UK is just waking up to this!
3) Islam WANTS to fight to the death. It is the most glorious way to live and to die...for Allah. Again, only RELIGION can do this.
4) Iran signed a deal they absolutely will not honor. They are going to break it. Their Satanic ideology will not let them honor it. They are amassing weapons as you read this.
5) When Iran breaks the deal, the US will finish bombing them back to the Stone Age. They have been supposedly playing Trump for a fool. Trump just needs an official "go-ahead" on finishing them off. They will give it to him. They cannot help themselves.
6) Trump's (and America's) greatest enemies are in our own government. Most of what he does FOR America, he must do in spite of Congress, the Judiciary, etc.
Now, you are up to speed on the agreement.