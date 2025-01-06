Jenner Furst: Secret Chinese Biotech Programs, and the Documentary That Could Put Dr. Fauci in Jail with Tucker Carlson - it is even worse than we thought - Thanks to Jackie W. - 1 hr. 45 min. VIDEO

From Moderator to Ruler: Modern Transformation of the Speaker of the House by KrisAnne Hall, JD - when Americans fail to understand the original intent of everything in our Constitution they will freely give up power and authority they never knew they had - A little research should certainly make the American citizen angry when they learn how they have been deceived for many, many decades. They rely on the fact that Americans will believe what they are told by the federal government instead of finding the truth for themselves. ARTICLE

Bill Gates Funds Genetically Engineered Tomatoes with Insecticides Inside Them That Attack Reproduction—And Yes, You'd Eat Them by Jon Fleetwood - Gates is just one prime example of why we need to end ALL 501 C tax exemptions. Once he and his rich buddies have to spend their own money and pay taxes they won't be so willing to hand over their bucks for these evil schemes because nothing they do benefits anyone but them. The American people will be more than happy to fund worthwhile causes. 501 C has outlived its usefulness. It has turned into something that allows the evil doers to do so at our expense while they get richer by the day - ARTICLE

If you do not subscribe the the New American magazine I highly recommend that you do. You can get a magazine delivered to your home or sign up for an electronic copy. This month has some great articles by Alex Newman (Rigging The Climate Agenda and The COP29 Deal Carbon Markets & Trillions in Reparations). Also, an interview with the great Ron Paul by William Jasper. Each month is filled with factual information you won’t get anywhere else. You can signup for the magazine but can also get good information from the website. THE NEW AMERICAN

TheyLied: xAI funded by Blackrock, Fidelity, Kingdom Holdings (Saudi Royal Family), Morgan Stanley, Sequoia Capital, NVIDIA, AMD and more - I have no issue with Musk and his money making ventures but I do have a problem with him being involved in our government. We can always leave X if we don't like his affiliations. There are many others that Trump could have chosen to do the job he is asking of Musk. Heck an everyday patriot knows what needs to be done in DC to cut costs it doesn’t take Elon Musk to decide what needs to be cut. As a matter of fact an everyday patriot (that understands the Constitution) would do a much better job. Has Musk bought his way into the administration??? ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share