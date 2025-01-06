Jenner Furst-Tucker Carlson/KrisAnne Hall/Jon Fleetwood/New American Magazine/Musk's xAI
Monday January 6, 2025 Truth Bomb
Jenner Furst: Secret Chinese Biotech Programs, and the Documentary That Could Put Dr. Fauci in Jail with Tucker Carlson - it is even worse than we thought - Thanks to Jackie W. - 1 hr. 45 min. VIDEO
From Moderator to Ruler: Modern Transformation of the Speaker of the House by KrisAnne Hall, JD - when Americans fail to understand the original intent of everything in our Constitution they will freely give up power and authority they never knew they had - A little research should certainly make the American citizen angry when they learn how they have been deceived for many, many decades. They rely on the fact that Americans will believe what they are told by the federal government instead of finding the truth for themselves. ARTICLE
Bill Gates Funds Genetically Engineered Tomatoes with Insecticides Inside Them That Attack Reproduction—And Yes, You'd Eat Them by Jon Fleetwood - Gates is just one prime example of why we need to end ALL 501 C tax exemptions. Once he and his rich buddies have to spend their own money and pay taxes they won't be so willing to hand over their bucks for these evil schemes because nothing they do benefits anyone but them. The American people will be more than happy to fund worthwhile causes. 501 C has outlived its usefulness. It has turned into something that allows the evil doers to do so at our expense while they get richer by the day - ARTICLE
If you do not subscribe the the New American magazine I highly recommend that you do. You can get a magazine delivered to your home or sign up for an electronic copy. This month has some great articles by Alex Newman (Rigging The Climate Agenda and The COP29 Deal Carbon Markets & Trillions in Reparations). Also, an interview with the great Ron Paul by William Jasper. Each month is filled with factual information you won’t get anywhere else. You can signup for the magazine but can also get good information from the website. THE NEW AMERICAN
TheyLied: xAI funded by Blackrock, Fidelity, Kingdom Holdings (Saudi Royal Family), Morgan Stanley, Sequoia Capital, NVIDIA, AMD and more - I have no issue with Musk and his money making ventures but I do have a problem with him being involved in our government. We can always leave X if we don't like his affiliations. There are many others that Trump could have chosen to do the job he is asking of Musk. Heck an everyday patriot knows what needs to be done in DC to cut costs it doesn’t take Elon Musk to decide what needs to be cut. As a matter of fact an everyday patriot (that understands the Constitution) would do a much better job. Has Musk bought his way into the administration??? ARTICLE
TEACHING SEXUALITY TO KIDS:
When I observe the way parents offer [sacrifice] their children up to the gods of this age: electronic devices, government-funded education, social media, music, and entertainment, etc., and then spend their own time pursuing the gods of luxury, comfort, wealth, personal interests, etc., I cannot help but remember what God told His chosen ones:
Deuteronomy 18:
“10 There shall not be found among you anyone who makes his son or daughter pass through the fire [as a sacrifice], one who uses divination and fortune-telling, one who practices witchcraft, or one who interprets omens, or a sorcerer,
11 or one who casts a charm or spell, or a medium, or a spiritist, or a necromancer [who seeks or worships the dead].
12 For everyone who does these things is utterly repulsive to the Lord, and because of these detestable practices, the Lord your God is driving them out before you.
Our parents let the ills of American society raise us. Then, we did it to our kids. Our kids are now doing it to theirs.
To break this cycle, we must put God into these godless voids.
