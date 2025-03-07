If you are interested in accessing the JFK assassination files HERE is a link. There is nothing down loaded yet but you might want to book mark the URL to be used when the documents are released. I would be very surprised if the truth will be in this information. The video below is an interview between Shawn Stevens and Alex Jones. Shane Stevens’ Uncle left him a bunch of tapes for safe keeping but he had never listened to them until a couple of years ago. According to him there is no reason why Trump does not know about the tapes. The recording and details are jaw dropping. Of course Roger Stone has said this for decades.

JFK Assassination Disclosure Begins? LBJ Men On Tape from 1971 or 1972 Openly Discussing Who Johnson Hired To Kill JFK For "Embarrassing" Him—His Grandson Interviewed In Depth On InfoWars - Oh baby baby - ARTICLE/VIDEO

Rand Paul's 'Risky Research Review Act' Targets Gain-of-Function, But Will Biden's Oversight Waiver Gut It Before It Starts? - ARTICLE

BlackRock to Buy Panama Canal Ports in $22.8 Billion Deal - this is NOT good - ARTICLE

SUPPORT LEGISLATION TO WITHDRAW US PERMANENTLY FROM THE WHO - I am a member of the Sovereignty Coalition team and we are trying to communicate with President Trump to support legislation to make withdrawing from the WHO permanent by supporting current legislation in Congress to make the withdrawal permanent. If the withdrawal remains only an EO the next President cannot just dismiss his Executive Order and rejoin the WHO (World Health Organization) - PLEASE SHARE - ALIGN ACT

REAL ID - learn about why you need to stand up and REFUSE REAL ID. This website also has a take action link asking Congress to repeal REAL ID. The site also shows the 5 marks (all include a star) that will appear on a REAL ID drivers license. This is a slippery slope that will lead to a way to track EVERYTHING we do digitally. REFUSE REAL ID

You can now report schools that support DEI to your family friendly, America First Trump administration. - ARTICLE

If The Supreme Court Is Going To Ignore The Constitution, Trump Should Ignore The Supreme Court - ARTICLE

