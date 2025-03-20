JFK Assassination Document "Declassification" A Total Dud & THE SMOKING GUN...There is a lot to unpack in this article but again the lies continue with the release of the JFK documents but the truth is not hard to figure out. ARTICLE/VIDEOS - (there are several videos in this article I highly recommend watching the Alex Jones interview which proves LBJ had RFK murdered/and Kill Shot which is an interview with Oswalds girlfriend by Shannon Joy)

Measles Patient in Texas Died of Improperly Treated Mycoplasma Pneumonia - This article is a continuation of the story about the 6 year old Texas child in which the hospital reported she died from measles that I share yesterday. Like I said yesterday it was obvious she did not get the proper care. There is now documented proof she did not get the proper care. The hospital and the media were oh so quick to spread the Measles fear porn. Horrible to think this child got poor treatment because they automatically assume she was sick because she was not vaccinated but believe me this is happening. I hope her family gets a really good lawyer - ARTICLE/VIDEO (19 min.)

END THE FED with the Federal Reserve Board Abolition Act (H.R. 1846 and S. 869) - TAKE ACTION

