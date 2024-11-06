Joe Rogan-Elon Musk/Alex Newman/No Needle At-Home Flu Vax/2024 Steal
Wednesday October 6, 2024 Truth Bomb
Now let’s ALL put our time and energy into helping President Trump to Make America Great Again. He cannot do this without us. No rest for the weary. We have a country to save. Let’s all start with our own state.
Joe Rogan interviews Elon Musk - 2 hrs. 38 min. VIDEO
Tim Walz appointed this psychopath to help oversee "ethnic studies" for schools in Minnesota. “The United States needs to be deconstructed, period...And that’s why I’m a critical race theorist."- 1 min. 17 sec. VIDEO
NJ Democrats Protect “Freedom” to Give Obscene Material to Children by Alex Newman - ARTICLE/VIDEO (7 min.)
FDA Approves AstraZeneca No-Needle At-Home 'Live' Virus Flu Vaccine with 90% Shed Rate - ARTICLE
2024 STEAL – HUGE EXCLUSIVE: The USPS, Obama/Biden, Ballot Laundering, Truckers, Printers, and China - ARTICLE
I'm taking a whole half-hour off, first thing. Then, to work. We have a government to restructure.
BALLOT LAUNDERING:
Like true Marxists, the Democrats (aided by Republicans) have weaponized the IRS, Healthcare, Education, our voting system, the federal courts, and the US Postal Service. The FBI is corrupt through and through. Most police organizations have been neutralized.
And, yet, we won yesterday! How? BALLS!! COMMITMENT!! FOCUS!!
They tried to impeach Trump twice, accused him of being a Russian operative and he kicked their ass! They raided his house, tried to put him in prison and he kicked their ass! They tried to kill him TWICE and he kicked their ass!
This is because enough Americans stood in unity. Yes, millions of "Christians" refuse to vote, yes, the products of our education systems are completely misled and useless, and the dems own the media. But enough of us stood together and we won.
This should embolden us to continue supporting the REAL conservatives in office and keep pressuring liberals at every turn.