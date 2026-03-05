RFK Jr. Blows the Whistle on $400M Autism Fraud Scheme in Minnesota - ARTICLE/VIDEO 2 hrs. 26 mins. (there are some short snippets but the full interview is worth the time)

RFK Jr. Names COVID Vaccine Critic to CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel - ARTICLE

Canada Has Euthanized Almost 100,000 People - ARTICLE

Truth about “Term Limits” by Lex Greene - read the comments too - ARTICLE

New Opioid Tied to China Linked to 28 Drug Overdose Deaths in East Tennessee - Time to have a conversation with your kids - ARTICLE

Gates Foundation Funds Injectable Hydrogel Vaccine Tested Against H5N1 Bird Flu: Journal ‘Biomaterials Science’ - any person that takes a vaccine or anything that involved Bill Gates and our health agencies needs a brain transplant not a vaccine. ARTICLE

‘Bizarre, Creepy’: Kennedy Critics Form Shadow Autism Research Panel - sounds to me like they created this scam committee to protect big pharma. ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING