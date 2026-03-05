Joe Rogan interview with RFK Jr./
Thursday, March 5, 2026
RFK Jr. Blows the Whistle on $400M Autism Fraud Scheme in Minnesota - ARTICLE/VIDEO 2 hrs. 26 mins. (there are some short snippets but the full interview is worth the time)
RFK Jr. Names COVID Vaccine Critic to CDC Vaccine Advisory Panel - ARTICLE
Canada Has Euthanized Almost 100,000 People - ARTICLE
Truth about “Term Limits” by Lex Greene - read the comments too - ARTICLE
New Opioid Tied to China Linked to 28 Drug Overdose Deaths in East Tennessee - Time to have a conversation with your kids - ARTICLE
Gates Foundation Funds Injectable Hydrogel Vaccine Tested Against H5N1 Bird Flu: Journal ‘Biomaterials Science’ - any person that takes a vaccine or anything that involved Bill Gates and our health agencies needs a brain transplant not a vaccine. ARTICLE
‘Bizarre, Creepy’: Kennedy Critics Form Shadow Autism Research Panel - sounds to me like they created this scam committee to protect big pharma. ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
You might be interested in RFK Jr’s interpretation of a vaccine study here:
https://thescamdoctor.substack.com/p/how-to-cherry-pick-data-to-scam-people?r=6hgshq
The beheading of Christians Act America
https://lawyerlisa.substack.com/p/what-are-the-activities-in-the-us?r=3kbp6&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web