Joe Rogan interviews JD Vance - 3 hrs. 17 min. VIDEO

Soros-Backed Wargames Prepare 175 Top US Leaders for Violent Resistance Against Trump Victory - Trump supporters are not violent and we did not resort to violence in 2020 when the left stole the election from the rightful winner (Trump) and the American people and if they steal it again in 2024 (because they are truly working on it) we will not resort to violence this time either. The only violence we will see will come from the left if by a miracle Trump pulls off another win will come from the paid agitators on the left. Believe me they are already prepared and the current administration will sit back and allow it to happen like they did in 2016 and at other times during this administration. But the article is interesting. ARTICLE

McCullough warns of return to pandemic government controls under Harris: ‘Mass vaccination is going to be a tool of the political left’ - be sure to watch the interview with Brannon Howse and Dr. McCullough (18 min.) and also the video on the bird flu (25 min.) ARTICLE/VIDEOS

Death Toll In Spain Officially Reported As 158 And Climbing, As Of Yesterday. WHAT WAS IT? The People Got NO Warning. In Some Footage The Streets Are DRY When The "Flood" Rolls In; People Are In Shock - ARTICLE

DANA: I Found The Video That Shows A Dry Street 20 Minutes Before Water Rolls In - 46 secs. VIDEO

