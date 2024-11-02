Joe Rogan-JD Vance/Soros/Dr. McCullough/Something unnatural is happening with so called natural disasters
Saturday November 2, 2024 Truth Bomb
Joe Rogan interviews JD Vance - 3 hrs. 17 min. VIDEO
Soros-Backed Wargames Prepare 175 Top US Leaders for Violent Resistance Against Trump Victory - Trump supporters are not violent and we did not resort to violence in 2020 when the left stole the election from the rightful winner (Trump) and the American people and if they steal it again in 2024 (because they are truly working on it) we will not resort to violence this time either. The only violence we will see will come from the left if by a miracle Trump pulls off another win will come from the paid agitators on the left. Believe me they are already prepared and the current administration will sit back and allow it to happen like they did in 2016 and at other times during this administration. But the article is interesting. ARTICLE
McCullough warns of return to pandemic government controls under Harris: ‘Mass vaccination is going to be a tool of the political left’ - be sure to watch the interview with Brannon Howse and Dr. McCullough (18 min.) and also the video on the bird flu (25 min.) ARTICLE/VIDEOS
Death Toll In Spain Officially Reported As 158 And Climbing, As Of Yesterday. WHAT WAS IT? The People Got NO Warning. In Some Footage The Streets Are DRY When The "Flood" Rolls In; People Are In Shock - ARTICLE
DANA: I Found The Video That Shows A Dry Street 20 Minutes Before Water Rolls In - 46 secs. VIDEO
USA DIVIDED?
"I don't understand how we got so toxic and just so divided and so bitter," -- Barack Obama at a Harris rally two weeks before the 2024 presidential election.
Obama doesn't know how the nation got so divided. How can this be? Is he ignorant, or a liar?
As he nears the end of his THIRD presidential term in which every one of his efforts has been to force socialism on a free people, he has the temerity to make such a statement??
The "Chosen One" spent much of his time on our payroll courting payola from foreign dignitaries, vacationing, and living the sumptuous lifestyle. At the same time, 80% of the nation openly opposed his and his party's toxic policies. A tsunami of racism, violence and sexual deviation has engulfed our public schools, entertainment media, social settings, and industry; he has the gall to stand at a microphone and openly wonder why there is division?
"I appeal to you, brothers, to watch out for those who cause divisions and create obstacles contrary to the doctrine that you have been taught; avoid them. For such persons do not serve our Lord Christ, but their own appetites, and by smooth talk and flattery they deceive the hearts of the naive." -- Romans 16:17-18
"If anyone teaches a different doctrine and does not agree with the sound words of our Lord Jesus Christ and the teaching that accords with godliness, he is puffed up with conceit and understands nothing. He has an unhealthy craving for controversy and for quarrels about words, which produce envy, dissension, slander, evil suspicions, and constant friction among people who are depraved in mind and deprived of the truth, imagining that godliness is a means of gain." --1 Timothy 6:3-5
Obama is no fool, but his followers are. If I had to define the essence of the Democrat Party, it would be "depraved in mind and deprived of the truth." Have you tried talking with a Democrat? "A fool always loses his temper, but a wise man holds it back." --Proverbs 29:11. "A fool does not delight in understanding, But only in revealing his own mind." Proverbs 18:2.
"What causes fights and quarrels among you? Don’t they come from your desires that battle within you? You desire but do not have, so you kill. You covet, but you cannot get what you want, so you quarrel and fight. You do not have because you do not ask God." --James 4:1-3
America has been a Godly nation since its inception. Thanks to the sloth and corruption of the Republican Party and the superbly organized, motivated, and activated Democrat Party, we're watching it circle the drain. But, we DARE NOT put our faith in corruptible rulers! "For everyone who has been born of God overcomes the world. And this is the victory that has overcome the world—our FAITH." --1 John 5:4
This is a great stack 😃 It’ll be awesome to listen to the videos on a Saturday while cooking a delicious meal (Hasselback Chicken) and enjoying my freedom. FJB and FKH 🤷♂️
Thank you 😊 Karen!