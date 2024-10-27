Joe Rogan-Trump Interview/PA election/Father Vigano/Transgender/artlUMK
Sunday October 27, 2024 Truth Bomb
If you missed the Joe Rogan interview with President Trump here ya go - 3 hrs. VIDEO
Bucks County Man Finds Pop Up Harris Campaign Space, Darkened, Offering Jobs For $25 an Hour, Next To Post Office - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)
Thousands of Fake Voter Applications Allegedly Found in Pennsylvania Per Local Authorities [WATCH] - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 27 secs.)
Father Vigano says Kamala Harris is 'an infernal monster who obeys Satan' - ARTICLE
BASED Doctor DESTROYS Transgender Madness With Scientific Evidence - 12 min. VIDEO
artlUMK with Greg Reece - Thanks to Marcus H. - 5 min. VIDEO
...words drill into my head apparently, Karen...🧠...👊...🤕...or rather more happily, i mean my consciousness.... 🙌😆🙌..., and oi makes connections...in fact i personally find it interesting that a 'woman' in real terms of respect concerning the word's implicit meanings, whose surname is 'Grossman', ideologically, based on the prospects of much aligned reality, impressively refutes, comprehensively 'mans' disgusting efforts to controvert the most fundamental and God given privilege of our bestowed upon us courtesy of his great benignity our 'natural gender' and it's inherent dignity...i doff my old fashioned hat, in the best sense of the very much former tradition to Dr....🎓... Mirriam Grossman...and yer self Karen... 🎩...🤠...and here are a few other links concerning same...her website... https://www.miriamgrossmanmd.com/ ...and two videos...https://youtu.be/7FRMMeMMPcE?si=ZgzRrfxLuxRkCJNh ... https://youtu.be/wIh8tvRLqck?si=hMoeJFYHcQkBNSJp ...also, if anyone's interested i can post a link to a profound book by a famous American woman, over one hundred years ago, in a closely related context, of whom few people are aware, and thus do not benefit from her tome!...