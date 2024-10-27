If you missed the Joe Rogan interview with President Trump here ya go - 3 hrs. VIDEO

Bucks County Man Finds Pop Up Harris Campaign Space, Darkened, Offering Jobs For $25 an Hour, Next To Post Office - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Thousands of Fake Voter Applications Allegedly Found in Pennsylvania Per Local Authorities [WATCH] - ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 27 secs.)

Father Vigano says Kamala Harris is 'an infernal monster who obeys Satan' - ARTICLE

BASED Doctor DESTROYS Transgender Madness With Scientific Evidence - 12 min. VIDEO

artlUMK with Greg Reece - Thanks to Marcus H. - 5 min. VIDEO

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share