John Anthony/Kash Patel/Sen. Hawley/Doc Drops COVID truth bombs/TX AG/Biden takes a nap during meeting in Africa
Friday December 6, 2024 Truth Bomb
The UN Can't Take My Land. Can They? by The Truth Monster John Anthony - great article - I will add an additional caveat to the land grab agenda…..The Biden SUSTAINS Act and the Biden 30X30 (seal off 30% of land and water by 2030) ARTICLE
4 MAJOR cover-ups Kash Patel would EXPOSE as FBI Director - Here is a dynamite snippet from the longer interview with Glenn Beck and Kash Patel I shared a couple of days ago - again, NOW you know why the left will do whatever it takes to make sure Kash is not the Director of the FBI…..again, Trump needs to call a recess and make his recess appointments or the most powerful of his nominations will not get approved - if you missed the full interview you can find it on my Thursday Substack - 4 min. VIDEO
Senator Josh Hawley tells Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray to preserve all their documents. "Justice is coming."from Dr. Meryl Nass - well we shall see. I surely won’t be holding my breath. I Like Hawley but he is all mouth and no real action - ARTICLE
Doc Drops COVID Truth Bombs: "Everything Was A Lie From The Beginning..." - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)
Texas AG and 10 others sue Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street - Gee I wonder why TN was not one of the 10 states…..could it be because our state is all bought in to the EV market????? 1 min. VIDEO
Biden falls asleep at the meeting in Africa - VIDEO
Biden pledges $1B in aid to Africa as North Carolina residents continue to struggle after Helene - as I drove to St. Augustine, FL 2 weeks ago I saw people in NC living in tent encampments. I could not believe my eyes. But we have $1B to give to other countries while these people after 2 months are living in tents?? ARTICLE
THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING
Hawley is a showboat. He embarrasses the bad guys and throws rocks at them but he always stands far enough away to make sure that he doesn’t actually hit anyone. Like you said, all mouth.
BUYDEN does what he wants to cause he’s their FAKE president and everyone and their momma knows it. 💰💰💰💰
I never once called him “President” because he’s not🤷♂️. True history will log him as “fake”.
Notice how everything is FAKE now🤷♂️. Jesus is real and only followers of Jesus Christ are REAL and that’s the truth.
May they all burn in hell because they certainly deserve it for all the pain and suffering they have intentionally inflicted on God’s people.
I hope they are scared of President Trump🙏🏽. I enjoy seeing that😂.
I want to see them squirm with freight!