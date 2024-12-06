The UN Can't Take My Land. Can They? by The Truth Monster John Anthony - great article - I will add an additional caveat to the land grab agenda…..The Biden SUSTAINS Act and the Biden 30X30 (seal off 30% of land and water by 2030) ARTICLE

4 MAJOR cover-ups Kash Patel would EXPOSE as FBI Director - Here is a dynamite snippet from the longer interview with Glenn Beck and Kash Patel I shared a couple of days ago - again, NOW you know why the left will do whatever it takes to make sure Kash is not the Director of the FBI…..again, Trump needs to call a recess and make his recess appointments or the most powerful of his nominations will not get approved - if you missed the full interview you can find it on my Thursday Substack - 4 min. VIDEO

Senator Josh Hawley tells Merrick Garland and Christopher Wray to preserve all their documents. "Justice is coming."from Dr. Meryl Nass - well we shall see. I surely won’t be holding my breath. I Like Hawley but he is all mouth and no real action - ARTICLE

Doc Drops COVID Truth Bombs: "Everything Was A Lie From The Beginning..." - ARTICLE/VIDEO (2 min.)

Texas AG and 10 others sue Blackrock, Vanguard and State Street - Gee I wonder why TN was not one of the 10 states…..could it be because our state is all bought in to the EV market????? 1 min. VIDEO

Biden falls asleep at the meeting in Africa - VIDEO

Biden pledges $1B in aid to Africa as North Carolina residents continue to struggle after Helene - as I drove to St. Augustine, FL 2 weeks ago I saw people in NC living in tent encampments. I could not believe my eyes. But we have $1B to give to other countries while these people after 2 months are living in tents?? ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING

Share