No U.S. Agency Ever Verified the Lung Sample the Chinese Gov’t Built the SARS-CoV-2 Genetic Sequence From by Jon Fleetwood - ARTICLE

The Autism Bombshell: 1 in 2 Kids by 2030? What Big Pharma Won’t Tell You w/ Tracy Slepcevic - 53 min. VIDEO

HORRIFYING: Canada’s $1.2 Trillion ‘Depopulation Plan’ Exposed: Gov’t Plot to Euthanize 14.7 Million Citizens Uncovered - ARTICLE

DEVASTATING: “She Wants to Live” — A Canadian Husband’s Plea Brought Glenn Beck to Tears - This is just one of many, many examples of people in Canada that have been denied care and their only choice is to live in horrible pain or join the Canadian depopulation program called MAID. We have MAID in the US too so don’t think this won’t be coming here one day too. ARTICLE/VIDEO (1 min. 30 secs.)

Vaccine Court Awards Family $310,000, Rules Encephalitis After MMR Shot Killed Toddler - Please take note of the fact that little Violet died TEN YEARS AGO. For every payment made there are probably 100 that never see the light of day. Most people do not have the time or money to fight for 10 years to get justice for their baby. The 1986 Act MUST be repealed. The VAERS and reimbursement system (that we fund) set up is a scam. VAERS (Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System) which was supposed to be an accurate reporting system for ALL and any events that take place after getting a vaccine does just the opposite. After a 3 year study of vaccine adverse events reported to VAERS by Harvard Pilgrim VAERS is exposed as a worthless reporting system. ARTICLE

Although 25% of ambulatory patients experience an adverse drug event, less than 0.3% of all adverse drug events and 1-13% of serious events are reported to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Likewise, fewer than 1% of vaccine adverse events are reported.

Harvard Pilgrim offered to help create an accurate reporting system and this is the response they received. Unfortunately, there was never an opportunity to perform system performance assessments because the necessary CDC contacts were no longer available and the CDC consultants responsible for receiving data were no longer responsive to our multiple requests to proceed with testing and evaluation.

Also, note there have NEVER been any studies on the dangers of giving multiple vaccines at the same time.

Government Gangsters - Kash Patel by Lex Greene - we could also say the same about RFK Jr. and Trump too. What the heck happens to these people when they go to DC? What goes on or were they never being truthful with us to begin with? ARTICLE

THANK YOU for CARING and THANK YOU for SHARING